2016-17 ALL-USA Massachusetts Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Massachusetts Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Erik Maurer, Springfield Central

Maurer coached his way around a slew of injuries to key players this season, finding a way to lead the Golden Eagles to the Division I state title. The championship was sealed with a 61-45 win over Braintree in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Aliyah Boston, F, Worcester Academy, 6-4, So.

One of the nation’s top recruits in the class of 2019, Boston averaged 23.0 points, 14.7 rebounds and 4.8 blocks per game to lead the Hilltoppers to the NEPSAC Class AA semifinals. She earned the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year Award and is ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the country by Blue Star Basketball.

Amaya Finklea, C, Noble & Greenough (Dedham), 6-3, Sr.

With eye-popping averages of 16.8 points, 14.5 rebounds and 5.5 blocks per game, the Syracuse recruit powered Noble & Greenough to the Independent School League title and NEPSAC semifinals.

Autumn Ceppi, F/G, Dana Hall (Wellesley), 6-0, Sr.

Ceppi, who will play for Bucknell this fall, averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game to earn Eastern Independent League Player of the Year honors.

Veronica Burton, F/G, Newton South, 5-7, Sr.

Burton averaged 20.8 points, 10 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.6 steals per game this past season, leading Newton South (18-5) to the Division 1 South semifinals.

Sayawni Lassiter, G/F, Newton North, 5-11, Sr.

The Florida State signee averaged 19.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.5 steals per game and concluded her prep career with 1,023 points.

SECOND TEAM

Katie Nelson, F/G, Bishop Feehan (North Attleboro), 5-8, Sr.

Tess Sussman, F, Rivers (Weston), 5-11, Jr.

Kelly Fogarty, G, Walpole, 5-9, Sr.

Asiah Dingle, G, Archbishop Williams (Braintree), 5-3, Jr.

Shayna Mael, F/G, Gann Academy (Waltham), 5-6, Jr.