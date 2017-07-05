2016-17 ALL-USA Michigan Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Michigan Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Scott Theisen, Saline

After 25 years at the helm, Theisen finally earned an elusive state championship, leading the Hornets to a 39-3 record and the Division I title. Theisen had previously guided Saline to the state final without an ultimate victory in 1998, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2016.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Steve Mann, OF/P, Detroit Country Day (Beverly Hills), 6-0/210, Sr.

A Duke signee and MLB Draft selection of the Detroit Tigers, Mann led the Yellowjackets to the Division 2 regional final this past season, batting .470 with seven home runs, 25 RBI and 32 stolen bases during his senior year. He also posted a 6-0 record on the mound with a 0.54 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 39 innings.

Logan Buczkowski, P, Mount Pleasant, 6-3/225, Sr.

Sam Weatherly, P, Howell, 6-3/175, Sr.

Bryce Davis, P, Sparta, 6-3/195, Sr.

Adam Proctor, C, St. John’s, 6-1/230, Sr.

John Malcom, INF, Detroit Country Day (Beverly Hills), 6-3/210, Jr.

Shane Easter, INF, Comstock (Kalamazoo), 6-1/188, Sr.

Obie Ricumstrict, INF, Mount Pleasant, 6-3/170, Sr.

Lucas McGuire, INF, Stevenson (Sterling Heights), 6-2/210, Sr.

Nate Jones, OF, Lakeview (Battle Creek), 6-3/170, Sr.

Zach Schwartzenberger, OF, Saline, 6-0/190, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Jordan Patty, P, Midland, 6-1/175, Sr.

Brenden Lovell, P, Vicksburg, 6-2/175, Sr.

Alex Kuster, P, Brother Rice (Bloomfield Hills), 6-3/180, Sr.

Sean O’Keefe, C Saline, 6-4/245, Sr.

Zavier Warren, INF, Birmingham Groves (Beverly Hills), 6-0/190, Sr.

Connor McCarron, INF, Liggett (Grosse Pointe Woods), 5-9/175, Sr.

Jacob Finkbeiner, INF, Saline, 6-1/180, Sr.

Jeff Criswell, INF, Portage Central, 6-3/185, Sr.

Joey Wiemer, OF, Bedford (Temperance), 6-4/200, Sr.

Nick Neibauer, OF, Detroit Country Day (Beverly Hills), 6-3/205, Sr.

Bradley Deboutte, OF/P, Woodhaven (Brownstone), 5-11/170, Sr.