2016-17 ALL-USA Michigan Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Michigan Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dan Fife, Clarkston

After 35 years of coaching high school basketball, Fife was finally rewarded with a championship trophy this past season. His Wolves completed a 29-1 campaign with a 75-69 victory over Grand Rapids Christian in the Class A state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Isaiah Livers, F, Kalamazoo Central, 6-8/205, Sr.

The Michigan recruit earned both the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year Award and Mr. Basketball honors this past season. He averaged 18 points and 14 rebounds per game while leading the Maroon Giants to the Class A quarterfinals.

Xavier Tillman, F/C, Grand Rapids Christian, 6-8/270, Sr.

Tillman, a Michigan State signee, averaged 13 points and grabbed 10.4 rebounds per game as a senior, leading Christian to an appearance in the Class A championship game.

Amauri Hardy, G, North Farmington (Farmington Hills), 6-1/170, Sr.

The future Oklahoma State Cowboy filled the stat sheet with 29 points, seven rebounds, six steals and six assists per game, including a season-high 46-point effort against West Bloomfield in January.

Jason Whitens, F/G, North Central (Powers), 6-5/205, Sr.

With season averages of 23.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, Whitens was the driving force behind the Jets’ undefeated campaign (28-0) and Class D state title.

Greg Elliott, F/G, East English Village Prep (Detroit), 6-3/165, Sr.

Elliott wrapped up his prep career with 1,396 points, averaging 28 per game as a senior to go with nine rebounds and four assists per contest.

SECOND TEAM

Brandon Johns, F/C, East Lansing, 6-7/205, Jr.

Romeo Weems, F, New Haven, 6-6/220, So.

Jamal Cain, F/G, Cornerstone (Detroit), 6-7/175, Sr.

Henry Speight, F/G, Saginaw, 6-3/215, Sr.

David DeJulius, G, East English Village Prep (Detroit), 6-0/190, Sr.