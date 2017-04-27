2016-17 ALL-USA Michigan Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Michigan Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Frank Orlando, Detroit Country Day (Beverly Hills)

The longtime Detroit Country Day head coach closed out his 36th year at the helm by earning his 12th state title, more than any other coach in Michigan history. After posting a 26-1 mark this past season, Orlando now owns a career coaching record of 762-113.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kierra Fletcher, G, Cousino (Warren), 5-9, Sr.

Fletcher was named Gatorade Player of the Year in Michigan after averaging 23.5 points, 12.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while leading the Patriots to the Class A semifinals. The Georgia Tech signee was also named Class A Player of the Year by the Associated Press and the MLive Detroit Player of the Year.

Jordan Walker, G, Mona Shores (Muskegon), 5-8, Sr.

With averages of 22 points and eight rebounds per game, the Western Michigan signee captured the state’s Miss Basketball honors and led the Sailors (19-4) to the Class A regional semifinals.

Destiny Pitts, F/G, Detroit Country Day (Beverly Hills), 5-11, Sr.

Pitts led her team to its second Class B state title in three years, averaging 23 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Deja Church, F/G, Southfield Arts & Tech, 5-10, Sr.

Church’s considerable efforts (20.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game) helped earn a trip to the Class A semifinals for her team and a Miss Basketball finalist nomination for herself.

Alisia Smith, F/C, Waverly (Lansing), 6-3, Sr.

Smith, who will play collegiately for Penn State, earned a First Team All-State selection after averaging 16 points and seven rebounds per game as a senior.

SECOND TEAM

Ellie Taylor, G, Dow (Midland), 5-9, Sr.

Kamaria McDaniel, G, Robichaud (Dearborn Heights) 5-10, Sr.

Maddy Watters, G, Rockford, 5-9, Sr.

Deajah Cofield, G/F, Hamady (Flint), 5-11, Sr.

Kayla Belles, F/C, Ithaca, 6-3, Jr.