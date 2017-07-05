2016-17 ALL-USA Minnesota Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Minnesota Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

John Buteyn, Eden Prairie

Buteyn starred on the mound for Eden Prairie’s first state championship team in 2004; 13 years later he guided them to another crown, this time from the dugout. The unseeded Eagles (18-9) and their fifth-year head coach made a stirring run through the Class 4A state tournament, knocking off Forest Lake in the final, 5-1, for their third state title overall.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Sam Carlson, Burnsville, 6-4/205, Sr.

The Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Carlson was drafted in the second round of the MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners. He went 5-2 on the mound with a 1.43 ERA, striking out 79 in 54 innings, while hitting .495 with seven home runs.

Ryan Duffy, P, South St. Paul, 6-2/175, Sr.

Trent Palmer, P, Anoka, 6-2/210, Sr.

Jack Kelly, C, St. Michael-Albertville (St. Michael), 6-0/180, Sr.

Seth Halvorsen, INF, Heritage Christian (Maple Grove), 6-2/190, Jr.

Dylan Criquet-Danielson, INF, Marshall, 6-2/175, Sr.

Max Meyer, INF, Woodbury, 6-0/175, Sr.

Derek Winn, INF, Duluth Marshall, 5-11/175, Jr.

Jimmy Ramsey, OF, Minnetonka, 6-7/215, Sr.

Otto Grimm, OF, Bemidji, 6-3/170, Jr.

Ryan Christopher, OF, Jackson County (Jackson), 6-2/160, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Sam Thoresen, P, Minnetonka, 6-3/200, Sr.

Bubba Horton, P, Maple Grove, 6-3/185, Sr.

Will Frisch, P, Stillwater, 6-1/205, So.

Nicholas Juaire, C, Lakeville North, 5-9/175, Jr.

Sam Riola, INF, Blaine, 5-9/155, Sr.

Will Oberg, INF, Wayzata (Plymouth), 6-0/200, Sr.

Griffin Lanoue, INF, Rosemount, 6-4/195, Sr.

Bjorn Hanson, INF, Sauk Rapids, 5-11/170, Sr.

Cameron Kline, OF, Forest Lake, 5-11/185, Sr.

Noah Winkelman, OF, Foley, 6-0/190, Sr.

Brock Anderson, OF, Alexandria, 6-0/190, Jr.