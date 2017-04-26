2016-17 ALL-USA Minnesota Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Minnesota Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Zach Goring, Apple Valley

For the second time in three seasons, Goring guided Apple Valley to a state championship game victory over an undefeated Champlin Park quintet. Apple Valley finished the season 30-2 after the 60-54 win in the Class 4A championship game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Tre Jones, G, Apple Valley, 6-2/180, Jr.

The junior standout was the state’s Gatorade and Associated Press Player of the Year, averaging 23.3 points, 10 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest. He had a heroic performance in the state championship game win, scoring 24 points and grabbing a career-high 18 rebounds.

McKinley Wright, G, Champlin Park (Champlin), 6-0/180, Sr.

The Mr. Basketball winner and Dayton commit averaged 23.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game for the 31-1 Rebels.

Brad Davison, G, Maple Grove, 6-3/190, Sr.

The Metro Football Player of the Year showed on aptitude on the court as well, posting 24.9 points and 7.9 assists per game.

Nathan Reuvers, F, Lakeville North, 6-10/210, Sr.

A Wisconsin commit, Reuvers was the state’s most dominant frontcourt player, averaging 25.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game.

Matthew Hurt, F, John Marshall (Rochester), 6-9/205, So.

A national top ten recruit in the sophomore class, Hurt exploded for 29.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per contest.

SECOND TEAM

Jalen Suggs, G, Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis), 6-3/170, Fr.

Trae Berhow, G, Watertown-Mayer (Watertown), 6-5/200, Sr.

Goanar Mar, F, DeLaSalle (Minneapolis), 6-7/190, Sr.

Jericho Sims, F, Cristo Rey Jesuit (Minneapolis), 6-9/205, Sr.

Daniel Oturu, C, Cretin-Derham Hall (St. Paul), 6-9/215, Jr.