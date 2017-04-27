2016-17 ALL-USA Minnesota Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Minnesota Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kelsey Didrikson, Roseau

Didrikson guided her team to a perfect 32-0 season and the Class 2A state championship. The Rams won all of their state tournament games by double digits and ended Sauk Centre’s 30-game winning streak with a 75-64 victory in the title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Gabi Haack, G, Elk River, 5-9, Sr.

The Bradley commit turned in a Cinderella senior season, leading the surprising Elks to a perfect 32-0 season and a Class 4A state championship. Haack averaged 24.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game and was named Gatorade Player of the Year.

Paige Bueckers, G, Hopkins (Minnetonka), 5-10, Fr.

The precocious freshman may be the most talented overall player in Minnesota, leading the Royals to the state final while averaging 20.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 4.5 steals.

RaeAnnah Johnson, G, St. Michael-Albertville (Albertville), 5-8, Sr.

The Iowa State commit capped her brilliant career with 19.0 points, four assists and three steals nightly.

Rachel Ranke, F/G, Eastview (Apple Valley), 6-2, Sr.

The state’s top-ranked senior recruit will head to Kansas State after scoring 15.8 points and hauling in 7.3 rebounds per game in her final season.

Destinee Oberg, F, Holy Angels (Richfield), 6-3, So.

Already one of the state’s most accomplished frontcourt players, Oberg notched 16.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the 27-4 Stars.

SECOND TEAM

Mikayla Hayes, F, Park Center (Brooklyn Park), 6-2, Sr.

Annika Jank, F, Edina, 6-3, Sr.

Tori Andrew, G, Orono (Long Lake), 5-10, Sr.

Kiley Borowicz, G, Roseau, 5-8, Sr.

Temi Carda, G, Lakeville North, 5-7, Sr.