2016-17 ALL-USA Mississippi Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mississippi Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Justin Reed, Tupelo
In just his second year as the head coach at Tupelo, Reed delivered with a Class 6A state championship. The Golden Wave hit .313 as a team this past season and posted a 1.68 team ERA under Reed’s guidance.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
J.T. Ginn, INF/P, Brandon, 6-2/200, Jr.
Ginn powered Brandon to a 26-7 record, batting .483 with 16 home runs and 66 RBI. Also a standout on the mound, he produced a 5-1 record with a 1.74 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 39.1 innings.
Trace Henry, P, Mooreville, 5-9/165, Sr.
Drew Boyd, P, Oak Grove, 6-1/190, Sr.
Trey Shaffer, P, Biloxi, 6-1/180, Sr.
Tucker Watts, C, Loyd Star (Brookhaven), 5-10/215, Jr.
Blake Johnson, INF, Gulfport, 5-11/190, Jr.
Drew Bianco, INF, Oxford, 5-11/190, Jr.
Fisher Norris, INF, Seminary, 6-3/180, Jr.
Joseph Gray, OF, Hattiesburg, 6-3/195, Jr.
Thomas Stevens, OF, New Hope (Columbus), 5-10/180, Sr.
Bryce Brock, OF/P, Lewisburg (Olive Branch), 6-0/165, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Coleton Ausbern, P, Nettleton, 6-1/175, Sr.
Chance Denson, P, West Lauderdale (Collinsville), 6-3/220, Jr.
Will Warren, P, Jackson Prep, 6-2/175, Sr.
Ben Bianco, C, Oxford, 6-2/197, Sr.
Stuart Coggins, INF, Smithville, 6-0/250, Sr.
Tyler Kersh, INF, Northwest Rankin (Brandon), 6-2/185, Sr.
Castor Lee, INF, Gulfport, 5-9/190, Sr.
Hayden Davis, INF, Madison-Ridgeland (Madison), 6-1/210, Sr.
Jerrion Ealy, OF, Jackson Prep, 5-10/190, So.
Dexter Jordan, OF, Hattiesburg, 6-0/200, Jr.
Nick Wilcher, OF/P, Kossuth, 6-3/190, Sr.