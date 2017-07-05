2016-17 ALL-USA Mississippi Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mississippi Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Justin Reed, Tupelo

In just his second year as the head coach at Tupelo, Reed delivered with a Class 6A state championship. The Golden Wave hit .313 as a team this past season and posted a 1.68 team ERA under Reed’s guidance.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

J.T. Ginn, INF/P, Brandon, 6-2/200, Jr.

Ginn powered Brandon to a 26-7 record, batting .483 with 16 home runs and 66 RBI. Also a standout on the mound, he produced a 5-1 record with a 1.74 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 39.1 innings.

Trace Henry, P, Mooreville, 5-9/165, Sr.

Drew Boyd, P, Oak Grove, 6-1/190, Sr.

Trey Shaffer, P, Biloxi, 6-1/180, Sr.

Tucker Watts, C, Loyd Star (Brookhaven), 5-10/215, Jr.

Blake Johnson, INF, Gulfport, 5-11/190, Jr.

Drew Bianco, INF, Oxford, 5-11/190, Jr.

Fisher Norris, INF, Seminary, 6-3/180, Jr.

Joseph Gray, OF, Hattiesburg, 6-3/195, Jr.

Thomas Stevens, OF, New Hope (Columbus), 5-10/180, Sr.

Bryce Brock, OF/P, Lewisburg (Olive Branch), 6-0/165, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Coleton Ausbern, P, Nettleton, 6-1/175, Sr.

Chance Denson, P, West Lauderdale (Collinsville), 6-3/220, Jr.

Will Warren, P, Jackson Prep, 6-2/175, Sr.

Ben Bianco, C, Oxford, 6-2/197, Sr.

Stuart Coggins, INF, Smithville, 6-0/250, Sr.

Tyler Kersh, INF, Northwest Rankin (Brandon), 6-2/185, Sr.

Castor Lee, INF, Gulfport, 5-9/190, Sr.

Hayden Davis, INF, Madison-Ridgeland (Madison), 6-1/210, Sr.

Jerrion Ealy, OF, Jackson Prep, 5-10/190, So.

Dexter Jordan, OF, Hattiesburg, 6-0/200, Jr.

Nick Wilcher, OF/P, Kossuth, 6-3/190, Sr.