2016-17 ALL-USA Mississippi Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mississippi Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ron Norman, Meridian

Norman inherited a lot of pressure in his first year with the Wildcats, but he helped deliver a Class 6A state championship. Also a state champ in 2011 with Wayne County, Norman guided Meridian to a 30-2 campaign, defeating Murrah, 68-59, in the title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Nick Weatherspoon, G, Velma Jackson (Camden), 6-2/175, Sr.

Ranked the No. 35 recruit in the country by ESPN, Weatherspoon lifted the Falcons to their fourth state title in five years. The Mississippi State commit posted 23.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Jarkel Joiner, G, Oxford, 6-1/170, Sr.

Joiner emerged as one of the nation’s top scorers as a senior, firing in 36.5 points a night in his final season before joining Cal State-Bakersfield.

Robert Woodard, G, Columbus, 6-6/225, Jr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and a former member of the U16 National Team, Woodard averaged 25.2 points, 13.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

D.J. Jeffries, F/G, Olive Branch, 6-7/185, So.

A top ten national recruit in the sophomore class, Jeffries paced the Conquistadors with 22.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest.

Galin Smith, F, Clinton, 6-10/220, Sr.

An Alabama commit and the state’s top interior defender, Smith swatted 5.0 shots per game, while also averaging 14.5 points and 9.7 boards.

SECOND TEAM

LaDarius Marshall, F, Forest Hill (Jackson), 6-6/200, Jr.

KeyShawn Feazell, F, Lawrence County (Monticello), 6-9/225, Sr.

Ladarius Brewer, F, Meridian, 6-6/200, Sr.

Terryonte Thomas, G, New Hope (Columbus), 6-4/200, Sr.

Jesse Little, C, Starkville, 6-10/190, Sr.