2016-17 ALL-USA Mississippi Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mississippi Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jason Thompson, Olive Branch

Olive Branch’s first-year head coach guided his team to a 33-1 record and the Class 6A state title this past season. The win marked the seventh state championship in Thompson’s high school coaching career, with the first six coming at H.W. Byers.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Myah Taylor, G, Olive Branch, 5-7, Sr.

A three-time Gatorade Player of the Year honoree, Taylor helped the Conquistadors (33-1) capture the Class 6A state title, scoring 16 points in the title-clinching win over Starkville. The Mississippi State signee averaged 20.3 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 steals per game as a senior.

Keyara Jones, G, Heidelberg, 5-5, Sr.

Jones, a Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen selection and Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game invitee, averaged more than 20 points per game to lead Heidelberg to the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Alayjah Sherer, F, Tupelo, 5-11, Sr.

The East Tennessee State signee contributed 20.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game during Tupelo’s run to the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Alyric Scott, F/G, Richton, 5-10, Sr.

The explosive Scott was a double-double machine this past season, averaging 30 points and 12 rebounds per game for the Rebels.

Kelsey Jones, F/C, Starkville, 6-3, Sr.

Averaging 13.3 points per game, including a game-high 18 in the Class 6A state final, Jones led the Lady Yellowjackets to a runner-up finish at the state tournament.

SECOND TEAM

Breonca Ducksworth, G, West Jones (Laurel), 5-3, Sr.

Nyah Tate, F/G, Terry, 6-0, Sr.

Conley Chinn, F/C, Jackson Academy, 6-2, Sr.

Mahogany Vaught, G, Olive Branch, 5-7, Jr.

Adallice Young, G, Booneville, 5-7, Sr.