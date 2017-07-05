2016-17 ALL-USA Missouri Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Missouri Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brian Ash, Jefferson City

Ash guided Jefferson City to the Class 5 state title this past season, registering a 2-1 win over Fort Zumwalt West in the championship game. The Jays were one out away from defeat in their ultimate contest before rallying to tie the game in the seventh and winning in the eighth.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Grant Wood, INF/P, Jefferson City, 6-0/195, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Wood led the Jays to a 31-2 record and the Class 5 state title this past season, batting .500 (52-for-104) with 18 doubles, 36 RBI and a 1.421 OPS. He was also a standout on the mound, posting a 10-0 record and a 1.97 ERA, including a complete-game five-hitter in the state semifinals.

Jacob Weirich, P, Jefferson City, 6-0/175, Sr.

Jackson Rutledge, P, Rockwood Summitt (Fenton), 6-6/195, Jr.

Luke Mann, P, Vianney (Kirkwood), 6-2/205, Jr.

Justin Mitchell, C, Platte County (Platte City), 6-0/205, Sr.

D.J. Stewart, INF, Westminster Christian (St. Louis), 6-2/200, Sr.

Jackson Bartholomew, INF, Lafayette (Wildwood), 6-2/250, Sr.

Kole Ficken, INF, Boonville, 6-1/185, Jr.

Carter Prewitt, INF, Diamond, 6-1/175, Sr.

Jess Davis, OF, Kearney, 6-1/185, Sr.

Collin Sutton, OF, Winfield, 6-2/185, So.

Braden Cox, OF, Scott City, 6-2/200, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Dalen Blair, P, Lee’s Summitt, 6-0/180, Sr.

Zac Shoemaker, P, Aurora, 6-4/178, Sr.

Kaden Helsel, P, South Callaway (Mokane), 5-11/155, Jr.

Gaven Strobel, C, Jefferson City, 6-0/195, Sr.

Jake Lufft, INF, Blue Springs, 6-0/186, Jr.

Gage Singer, INF, Aurora, 6-0/175, So.

Jake Pryor, INF, Arcadia Valley (Ironton), 5-10/185, Sr.

Tyson Cox, INF, Poplar Bluff, 5-11/170, So.

James Perry, OF, Liberty North, 6-4/180, Jr.

Mason Swearingen, OF, Monett, 5-8/155, Sr.

Marco Martin, OF, Excelsior Springs, 5-7/175, So.