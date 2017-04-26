2016-17 ALL-USA Missouri Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Missouri Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jay Blossom, Webster Groves (St. Louis)

With Blossom at the helm, the Statesmen overpowered the competition this season on their way to a 29-2 record and a Class 5 state championship. The ultimate victory came in a 70-35 rout of Lee’s Summit West in the title-clinching game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jared Ridder, F, Kickapoo (Springfield), 6-7/195, Sr.

Ridder earned both Gatorade Player of the Year and Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 5 Player of the Year honors this past season after averaging 24.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Xavier commit led the Chiefs to a 25-5 record and a berth in the Class 5 semifinals.

Elijah Childs, F, Lee’s Summit West, 6-8/205, Sr.

A Bradley University signee, Childs amassed more than 1,000 points in his prep career and averaged 15 points and 12 rebounds per contest as a senior, leading the Titans to the Class 5 championship game.

Christian Bundy, F/C, Nixa, 6-6/220, Sr.

Bundy averaged 23 points per game and earned First Team All-State honors in Missouri after leading Nixa to the first round of the Class 5 state tournament.

Daniel Farris, G, Vashon (St. Louis), 6-0/175, Sr.

Farris was the catalyst in helping the Wolverines capture their second straight state championship, averaging 11.4 points and 3.5 assists per game to earn Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 Player of the Year honors.

Courtney Ramey, G, Webster Groves (St. Louis), 6-0/170, Jr.

The junior standout averaged 17.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, including a 25-point, 11-rebound effort in Webster Groves’ 70-35 thrashing of Lee’s Summit West in the Class 5 title game.

SECOND TEAM

Jacob Gilyard, G, Barstow (Kansas City), 5-9/155, Sr.

Brandon McKissic, G, St. Louis University, 6-2/185, Sr.

Fred Thatch, F/G, Sikeston, 6-3/220, Jr.

Brandon Emmert, F, Bolivar, 6-6/230, Sr.

Carte’Are Gordon, F/C, Webster Groves (St. Louis), 6-9/260, Jr.