2016-17 ALL-USA Missouri Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Missouri Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Monica Tritz, Kirkwood

In her fourth trip to the Final Four, Tritz led Kirkwood to its first state championship in program history. The Pioneers (28-3) topped Lee’s Summit, 43-36, in the Class 5 state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Lauryn Miller, F, Kirkwood, 6-2, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Miller led the Pioneers (28-3) to the Class 5 state title, the first championship in program history. The UCLA signee averaged 18.3 points and 10.6 rebounds per game and scored 20 points in the state title-clinching win over Lee’s Summit.

Aijha Blackwell, G, Whitfield (St. Louis), 6-0, So.

Blackwell averaged 20.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game to lead the Warriors (24-8) to the Class 3 state final.

Leketor Member-Meneh, G, Lutheran South (St. Louis), 5-8, Sr.

Headed to Missouri to play volleyball, Member-Meneh poured in an area-high 23.6 points per game to go along with 11.7 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 1.7 assists.

Kelsey Winfrey, G, Lebanon, 5-9, Sr.

The University of Missouri signee led the Yellowjackets in most categories, averaging 21.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 3.6 assists per game.

Elle Brown, G, Rock Bridge (Columbia), 5-11, Sr.

A Miss Basketball finalist, Brown averaged 12.1 points and 2.5 steals per game while guiding Rock Bridge to a third-place finish at the Class 5 state tournament.

SECOND TEAM

Jordan Sanders, F, Kickapoo (Springfield), 5-11, Sr.

Nyjah White, F/C, Hickman (Columbia), 5-11, Sr.

Abby Hipp, F/C, St. Pius X (Kansas City), 6-2, Sr.

Hayley Frank, G/F, Strafford, 6-1, So.

Devin Fuhring, G/F, St. James, 5-10, Sr.