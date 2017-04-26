2016-17 ALL-USA Montana Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Montana Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Zanen Pitts, Arlee

One season after falling just short in the Class C final, Pitts guided the Warriors to a 26-1 record and the first state championship in program history. Representing a small reservation town of barely 600 residents, Arlee utilized a fast pace and a swarming defense to beat Manhattan Christian in the title game, 71-67.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Brendan Howard, F, Great Falls, 6-6/210, Sr.

A four-time First Team All-State pick, Howard once again averaged a double-double, pairing a Class AA best 24.1 points with 10.5 rebounds. An Eastern Washington commit, he earned his second consecutive Gatorade Player of the Year honor.

Jaxen Hashley, F, Glacier (Kalispell), 6-6/250, Sr.

MVP of the Class AA state tournament, Hashley led Class AA in rebounds with 11.9 while also contributing 16.7 points per contest.

Phillip Malatare, G, Arlee, 6-0/160, Jr.

Malatare put up huge numbers – 20.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 5.8 steals – and notched one quadruple-double while leading the Warriors to a Class C state title.

RayQuan Evans, G, Skyview (Billings), 6-2/185, Sr.

The dynamic senior guard scored 18.2 points per game, handed out 3.3 assists and shot a dazzling 60.8 percent from the floor.

Tanner Haverfield, G, Beaverhead County (Dillon), 6-3/175, Sr.

Haverfield led the Beavers to a perfect season and the Class A state championship, scoring 17.8 points per game.

SECOND TEAM

Nate Costin, G, Malta, 6-0/160, Sr.

Braxton Hill, G, Anaconda, 6-3/210, Jr.

Taylor England, F, Helena, 6-6/210, Sr.

Braydon Deming, F, Billings West, 6-4/215, Sr.

Matthew Rensvold, F/C, Polson, 6-5/215, Sr.