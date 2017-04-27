2016-17 ALL-USA Montana Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Montana Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Cary Finberg, Columbia Falls

Finberg led his team to a 23-1 record and the Class A state title, its first since 1983. The Wildkats rallied from an early eight-point deficit to rout Hardin in the state final, 73-50.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Sophia Stiles, G, Malta, 5-9, Sr.

A three-time All-State selection and two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, Stiles has committed to the University of Montana. She averaged 21.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 4.3 steals in her final high school season.

Dani Urick, G, Belt, 5-9, Jr.

The Huskies’ standout earned Class C State Tournament MVP honors for the second consecutive year, scoring 23 points with eight rebounds in the title-game victory over Arlee.

Tiana Johnson, F/G, Flathead (Kalispell), 6-1, Sr.

The Sacramento State commit led Class AA in scoring with 17.1 points per game, while also pulling down 8.6 rebounds.

Natalie Klinker, F, Fairfield, 6-2, Sr.

The Idaho-bound forward led the Eagles to a surprising Class B state championship, averaging 15 points, 13 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per postseason contest.

Jamie Pickens, F, Helena, 6-1, So.

The sophomore paced the Class AA state champions in both scoring (14.9) and rebounding (8.9).

SECOND TEAM

Kamden Hilborn, G, Helena, 5-8, Jr.

Shannon Worster, G, Frenchtown, 5-7, Sr.

Mollie Peoples, G, Butte Central Catholic, 5-8, Sr.

Kiara Burlage, F, Columbia Falls, 6-0, Sr.

Kylie Frohlich, F, Sentinel (Missoula), 6-0, Jr.