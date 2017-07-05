2016-17 ALL-USA Nebraska Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nebraska Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Shawn Exner, Skutt Catholic (Omaha)

Exner pulled all the right strings in the postseason, leading the sixth-seeded Skyhawks (21-9) to the first state championship in program history. Skutt Catholic took 12 innings to beat top-seeded Norris, 6-3, in the Class B finale.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kyle Perry, P, Millard South (Omaha), 6-0/170, Jr.

The southpaw Nebraska commit had a perfect junior campaign, posting a 10-0 record with a 0.47 ERA. Captain of the All-Nebraska team, he struck out 90 with 20 walks in 59.2 innings, and fired a no-hitter in the first round of the state tournament.

Josh Culliver, P, Creighton Prep (Omaha), 6-2/175, Sr.

Zach Argo, P, Norris (Firth), 6-2/200, Jr.

Max McGuire, C, Lincoln Southwest, 6-3/220, Sr.

Austin Schultz, INF, Norris (Firth), 5-10/180, Jr.

Garrett Kocis, INF, Millard West (Omaha), 6-4/215, Sr.

Dylan Phillips, INF, Creighton Prep (Omaha), 6-0/195, Jr.

Shay Schanaman, INF, Grand Island, 6-0/185, Jr.

Isaiah Peterson, OF, Lincoln Southwest, 6-0/190, Sr.

Nate Reiner, OF, Creighton Prep (Omaha), 5-9/195, Sr.

Noah Sacco, OF, Millard North (Omaha), 6-0/175, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Cam Taylor, P, Bellevue West, 6-1/180, Sr.

Colby Gomes, P, Millard West (Omaha), 6-5/195, Jr.

Jamie Young, P, Norris (Firth), 6-1/170, Sr.

Owen Richter, C, Creighton Prep (Omaha), 6-0/165, Jr.

Drew Gilin, INF, Millard South (Omaha), 6-2/185, Jr.

Joe Folkers, INF, Millard South (Omaha), 5-8/165, Sr.

Joe Roecker, INF, Elkhorn (Omaha), 6-1/200, Sr.

Aaron Gerdes, INF, Millard North (Omaha), 6-0/185, Sr.

Aaron Palensky, OF, Papillion-La Vista (Papillion), 6-0/155, Sr.

Ethan Hall, OF, Skutt Catholic (Omaha), 5-10/165, Sr.

Donovan Warren, OF, Ralston, 6-3/170, Sr.