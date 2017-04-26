2016-17 ALL-USA Nebraska Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nebraska Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tony Siske, Norfolk

In his first season at the helm, Siske led the sixth-seeded Panthers (23-4) on an inspired run to the Class A state championship. Norfolk avenged earlier defeats in both the semifinals and finals, blasting top-seeded Papillion-La Vista in the championship game, 68-49.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Ayo Akinwole, G, Papillion-La Vista (Papillion), 6-0/165, Sr.

The disciplined and talented point guard directed the Monarchs to the Class A championship game, scoring 17.2 points and handing out 5.2 assists per contest. He was named captain of both the All-Nebraska Team and the Super-State Team and has committed to Nebraska-Omaha.

Dru Kuxhausen, G, Scottsbluff, 6-0/185, Sr.

Kuxhausen was one of the state’s most dynamic players, pouring in 29.1 points per game in his final season before joining Chadron State.

Aguek Arop, F, Omaha South, 6-6/205, Sr.

A First Team All-Nebraska and Super-State pick, Arop scored 17.6 points and hauled in 9.6 rebounds per game.

Ed Chang, F, Papillion-La Vista (Papillion), 6-8/180, Jr.

The state’s top junior recruit led the Monarchs in scoring (17.9), rebounding (7.7) and blocked shots (4.0).

Teddy Allen, F, Boys Town, 6-6/215, Sr.

The West Virginia-bound scoring machine topped the state with 31.7 points per contest, also contributing 12.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.3 steals.

SECOND TEAM

Kanon Koster, F, Kearney, 6-3/200, Jr.

Logan Strom, F, Norfolk, 6-8/240, Sr.

David Wingett, F, Winnebago, 6-7/185, Sr.

Jaxon Simons, G, Neumann (Wahoo), 6-2/175, Sr.

Malcolm Whitlow, G, Lincoln Northeast, 6-0/190, So.