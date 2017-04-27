2016-17 ALL-USA Nebraska Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nebraska Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jeff Rump, Lincoln Southwest

Rump led a resurgent Lincoln Southwest team to the Class A state title this past season. The Silver Hawks clinched the first championship in program history with a come-from-behind 56-51 overtime win against Millard South.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Chloe Dworak, G, Lincoln Christian, 5-6, Jr.

The junior standout was the top scorer (17.3 points per game) and distributor (4.8 assists) for Nebraska’s top-ranked team, which captured the Class C-1 state championship this past season. For her efforts, Dworak was named Gatorade Player of the Year and earned First Team All-State recognition.

Quinn Weidemann, G, Omaha Westside, 5-8, Jr.

With season averages of 19.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, Weidemann earned a First Team All-State selection and led the Warriors to the Class A district final.

McKenna Minter, G, Lincoln Northeast, 5-8, Fr.

The explosive freshman guided the Rockets (24-3) to the Class A semifinals, averaging 17.5 points per game.

Jaden Wrightsell, F, Omaha Northwest, 5-10, Sr.

Wrightsell, a Tennessee State signee, produced nearly a double-double per game (14.8 points, 9.1 rebounds) for the Huskies (19-9) who advanced to the Class A quarterfinals.

Brooke Carlson, F/C, Elkhorn, 6-2, Jr.

Carlson, who also plays varsity football as a lineman, averaged 12.4 points while leading Elkhorn to the Class B semifinals.

SECOND TEAM

McKenna Sims, G, South Sioux City, 5-8, So.

Dariauna Lewis, F/G, Omaha North, 6-0, Jr.

Lauren Sanders, F/G, Millard South (Omaha), 5-8, Sr.

Taylor Kissinger, F/G, Minden, 6-0, Sr.

Payton Brotzki, F/G, Platteview (Springfield), 5-11, Jr.