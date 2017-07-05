2016-17 ALL-USA Nevada Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nevada Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Scott Baker, Basic (Henderson)

Baker and the Wolves captured the Class 4A state title, culminating with a 16-6 thrashing of Galena in the state final. Basic outscored their opponents by an aggregate total of 71-14 in the postseason.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Austin Wells, C, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 6-2/195, Jr.

Wells batted .500 with eight home runs and 47 RBI for perennial powerhouse Bishop Gorman, leading the Gaels to the Class 4A semifinals. For his efforts, the junior was named Nevada’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Brett Brocoff, P, Desert Oasis (Las Vegas), 6-1/180, Sr.

Matt Gilbertson, P, Green Valley (Henderson), 6-0/180, Sr.

Austin Whan, P, Reno, 6-2/200, Sr.

Tom Lichty, INF, Galena (Reno), 5-10/170, Sr.

Jack Wold, INF, Basic (Henderson), 5-10/205, Sr.

Nelson Padilla, INF, McQueen (Reno), 5-10/175, Sr.

Nick Israel, INF, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 5-11/180, Sr.

Donta Williams, OF, Legacy (North Las Vegas), 5-9/155, Sr.

Kyle Horton, OF, Centennial (Las Vegas), 6-2/185, Sr.

Jorel Hingada, OF, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 5-10/175, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Jarrod Billig, P, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 5-11/180, Sr.

Bryce Moyle, P, Carson (Carson City), 5-10/165, Sr.

Michael Shy, P, Rancho (North Las Vegas), 6-6/170, Sr.

Anthony Cornwall, C, Moapa Valley (Overton), 5-11/210, Sr.

Jacob Rogers, INF, Liberty (Henderson), 6-2/170, Sr.

Dax Fellows, INF, Silverado (Las Vegas), 5-4/150, Jr.

Marlin Brucato, INF, Spanish Springs (Sparks), 6-0/175, Sr.

Jaret Godman, INF, Palo Verde (Las Vegas), 6-2/187, Jr.

Jon Jund, OF, Spring Creek, 6-1/195, Sr.

Nick Rupp, OF, Spring Valley (Las Vegas), 5-9/170, Sr.

Jaxson Otis, OF, Spring Valley (Las Vegas), 6-2/160, Sr.