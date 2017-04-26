2016-17 ALL-USA Nevada Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nevada Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Grant Rice, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Gorman captured yet another Class 4A state championship this past season under Rice’s watch, culminating with a 62-58 win over Clark in the title game. The win marked the sixth consecutive state crown for the Gaels.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

P.J. Washington, G, Findlay Prep (Henderson), 6-8/225, Sr.

The future Kentucky Wildcat excelled on the national stage this past season, leading Findlay Prep to a berth in the DICK’S High School Nationals championship game. An American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Second Team selection, Washington produced 19.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game as a senior.

Troy Brown, G, Centennial (Las Vegas), 6-7/205, Sr.

The Oregon signee and Gatorade Player of the Year racked up season averages of 22.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while leading the Bulldogs (23-5) to the Class 4A regional semifinals.

Maka Ellis, G, Sierra Vista (Las Vegas), 6-5/185, Jr.

With averages of 25 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, Ellis earned co-MVP honors of the Southwest League and led Sierra Vista to the Class 4A regional quarterfinals.

Charles O’Bannon, F/G, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 6-6/190, Sr.

A Southern California signee and McDonald’s All-American, O’Bannon averaged 21.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and four assists for the Gaels, while helping them win their sixth consecutive Class 4A state title.

Kennedy Koehler, F/C, Coronado (Henderson), 6-7/215, Sr.

Koehler, who will suit up for UC San Diego this fall, compiled averages of 23 points, 11 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for the Cougars (19-11), who reached the Class 4A semifinals.

SECOND TEAM

Trevon Abdullah-Booker, F, Desert Pines (Las Vegas), 6-5/187, Sr.

Dillon Voyles, F/C, Galena (Reno), 6-6/210, Sr.

Nic Maccioni, F, Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas), 6-5/200, Sr.

Marcus Loadholt, G, Spanish Springs (Sparks), 6-3/200, Sr.

Christian Popoola, G, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 6-2/170, Jr.