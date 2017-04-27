2016-17 ALL-USA Nevada Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nevada Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Karen Weitz, Centennial (Las Vegas)

The Bulldogs cemented their place as one of the nation’s top program’s this season under Weitz’s guidance. The longtime Nevada coach guided Centennial to a third straight Class 4A state title (the eighth championship in program history) and a No. 4 ranking in the USA TODAY’s Super 25.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Samantha Thomas, G/F, Centennial (Las Vegas), 6-0, Sr.

The future Arizona Wildcat captured Gatorade Player of the Year honors in Nevada after leading Centennial to its third straight Class 4A state title. Thomas averaged 16.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 56 percent from inside the arc.

Dre’una Edwards, F, Liberty (Henderson), 6-2, Jr.

Edwards posted season averages of 16.8 points and 14 rebounds per game, leading the Patriots (30-3) to the 4A semifinals.

Malia Holt, G, Bishop Manogue (Reno), 5-8, Sr.

The Cal Poly signee poured in 13.4 points and dished out four assists per game, earning co-Player of the Year honors in the Sierra League.

Justice Ethridge, G, Centennial (Las Vegas), 5-8, Jr.

The junior standout was a catalyst for Centennial during its run to the Class 4A state title, producing 13 points and three steals per contest.

Rae Burrell, F, Foothill (Henderson), 6-1, Jr.

Burrell’s production (17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists per game) earned her First Team All-State honors and the Falcons a berth in the Class 4A semifinals.

SECOND TEAM

Jayden Eggleston, F, Centennial (Las Vegas), 6-1, Sr.

Eboni Walker, F, Centennial (Las Vegas), 5-11, So.

Skylar Jackson, G/F, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 5-11, Sr.

Essence Booker, G, Spring Valley (Las Vegas), 5-8, Jr.

Katie Turner, G, Bishop Manogue (Reno), 5-8, Sr.