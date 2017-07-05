2016-17 ALL-USA New Hampshire Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Hampshire Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kevin McQueen, Exeter

In his 21st season at Exeter, McQueen guided his team to a perfect 21-0 season, culminating with a 7-6 win over defending champion Bedford in the Division I state championship game. It was McQueen’s second state title, joining 2013’s Cinderella run, when the Blue Hawks were seeded 11th.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Brennen Oxford, OF/P, Oyster River (Durham), 6-1/180, Jr.

Oxford performed one of the most remarkable feats anywhere this spring, firing four consecutive no-hitters. A verbal commit to Wake Forest, he compiled a 5-1 record with a 0.27 ERA, 77 strikeouts and just nine hits allowed in 51 innings, while also batting .477 with 19 RBI.

Griffin Young, P, Dover, 6-4/225, Sr.

Brandon Dufault, P, Windham, 6-5/180, Sr.

Joe Quintal, P, Bedford, 6-1/175, Sr.

Kyle Maurice, C, Exeter, 6-0/240, Sr.

Tom Polhemus, INF, Exeter, 6-5/215, Jr.

Cody Morissette, INF, Exeter, 6-0/170, Jr.

Bryce Reagan, INF, Souhegan (Amherst), 6-1/190, Sr.

Peyton Goodrich, INF, Portsmouth, 6-0/190, Jr.

Grant Lavigne, OF, Bedford, 6-4/230, Jr.

Tyler Small, OF, Goffstown, 5-9/140, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Cole Contigiani, P, Belmont, 5-11/220, Sr.

Griffin St. Onge, P, Campbell (Litchfield), 6-1/190, Sr.

Sam Cooper, P, Keene, 6-3/205, Sr.

Beau Arsenault, C, Portsmouth, 5-11/200, Sr.

Kyle Ball, INF, Exeter, 5-10/165, Sr.

Christian Allaire, INF, Timberlane (Plaistow), 5-7/150, Jr.

Matt Gagne, INF, Campbell (Litchfield), 5-8/170, Sr.

Alec Burns, INF, Souhegan (Amherst), 6-3/220, Jr.

Shaun Cormier, OF, Spaulding (Rochester), 5-10/160, Sr.

Owen Batchelder, OF, Souhegan (Amherst), 6-4/200, Sr.

Ryan Coleman, OF, Dover, 6-0/150, Sr.