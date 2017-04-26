2016-17 ALL-USA New Hampshire Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Hampshire Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jim Mulvey, Portsmouth

The Clippers haven’t lost a game in more than two years under Mulvey’s watch. This season – after moving up a classification to Division 1 — he guided them to a second consecutive state title and a perfect 21-0 record.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Joey Glynn, F, Portsmouth, 6-5/215, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds per game for the Clippers, who completed their second consecutive undefeated season and captured a Division I state championship. Glynn scored 20 points with 10 rebounds in the state final to cement Portsmouth’s 43rd straight victory.

Cal Connelly, F/G, Spaulding (Rochester), 6-5/175, Sr.

Connelly averaged a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) to earn Division I Player of the Year honors from the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization and lead Spaulding to the Division I semifinals.

Sidney Wilson, F/C, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro), 6-6/170, Jr.

With averages of 18 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, Wilson was the driving force behind the Bobcats’ perfect season (28-0) and National Prep School Championship.

Jake Coleman, G, Londonderry, 6-3/170, Sr.

Coleman averaged 19.4 points per game as a senior and finished his prep career with a school-record 1,280 points.

Alonzo Linton, F/G, Nashua North, 6-4/170, Sr.

Linton’s 25 points per game (including 38 in a thrilling double-overtime win over Londonderry in the regular season finale) helped Nashua North advance to the Division I quarterfinals.

SECOND TEAM

Cody Morissette, G, Exeter, 6-0/168, Jr.

Ryan Milliken, G, Lebanon, 5-9/175, Sr.

Jay Reynolds, G/F, Pinkerton (Derry), 6-2/185, So.

Ian Cummings, F, Merrimack, 6-4/200, Jr.

Taylor Mattos, F/C, Kearsarge, 6-5/210, Jr.