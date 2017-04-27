2016-17 ALL-USA New Hampshire Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Hampshire Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brad Kreick, Bishop Guertin (Nashua)

Kreick guided Bishop Guertin (19-1) to its second consecutive Division I state title this past season. The Cardinals clinched the championship with a 52-49 victory over Bedford in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Liv Orlando, G, Tilton School, 5-10, Sr.

The future Providence Friar was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year after leading Tilton to its second consecutive NEPSAC Class B Championship. She was named tournament MVP and averaged 16.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 4.9 steals per game as a senior.

Meghan Cramb, G, Bishop Guertin (Nashua), 5-9, Sr.

Cramb was named New Hampshire’s Division I Player of the Year, averaging 15 points per game and leading Bishop Guertin to a combined 40-2 record the last two years.

Katie Frederick, C, Sunapee, 6-3, Sr.

Frederick was named the state’s Ms. Basketball winner after leading Sunapee (24-0) to a third consecutive Division IV state title and a 72-game winning streak dating back to 2015.

Becca Ripley, F/G, New Hampton School (New Hampton), 6-0, Sr.

Ripley led the Huskies to the NEPSAC Class AA championship game, averaging 18.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest.

Libby Underwood, F/G, Portsmouth, 5-10, Sr.

A William & Mary signee, Underwood ended her high school career with 1,253 points and was twice named Division II Player of the Year.

SECOND TEAM

Amanda Wetmore, F, Alvirne (Hudson), 5-11, Sr.

Maddie Blake, F, Bedford, 5-9, Sr.

Brooke Kane, C, Pinkerton (Derry), 6-0, So.

Haleigh Shea, F/G, Manchester Memorial, 5-7, Jr.

Amanda Lemire, G, Pinkerton (Derry), 5-2, Jr.