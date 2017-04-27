2016-17 ALL-USA New Hampshire Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Hampshire Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Brad Kreick, Bishop Guertin (Nashua)
Kreick guided Bishop Guertin (19-1) to its second consecutive Division I state title this past season. The Cardinals clinched the championship with a 52-49 victory over Bedford in the state final.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Liv Orlando, G, Tilton School, 5-10, Sr.
The future Providence Friar was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year after leading Tilton to its second consecutive NEPSAC Class B Championship. She was named tournament MVP and averaged 16.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 4.9 steals per game as a senior.
Meghan Cramb, G, Bishop Guertin (Nashua), 5-9, Sr.
Cramb was named New Hampshire’s Division I Player of the Year, averaging 15 points per game and leading Bishop Guertin to a combined 40-2 record the last two years.
Katie Frederick, C, Sunapee, 6-3, Sr.
Frederick was named the state’s Ms. Basketball winner after leading Sunapee (24-0) to a third consecutive Division IV state title and a 72-game winning streak dating back to 2015.
Becca Ripley, F/G, New Hampton School (New Hampton), 6-0, Sr.
Ripley led the Huskies to the NEPSAC Class AA championship game, averaging 18.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest.
Libby Underwood, F/G, Portsmouth, 5-10, Sr.
A William & Mary signee, Underwood ended her high school career with 1,253 points and was twice named Division II Player of the Year.
SECOND TEAM
Amanda Wetmore, F, Alvirne (Hudson), 5-11, Sr.
Maddie Blake, F, Bedford, 5-9, Sr.
Brooke Kane, C, Pinkerton (Derry), 6-0, So.
Haleigh Shea, F/G, Manchester Memorial, 5-7, Jr.
Amanda Lemire, G, Pinkerton (Derry), 5-2, Jr.