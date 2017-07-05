2016-17 ALL-USA New Jersey Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Jersey Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bruce Shatel, Delbarton (Morristown)

A Hall of Fame hockey coach—he’s won nine state titles on the ice—Shatel has shown he knows a little something about baseball too, guiding the Green Wave to the Non-Public A state title, their first since 2002. The nine-year head coach has quite a way to go to catch his father, however: Harry Shatel won a state-record 752 games in a 38-year coaching career.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Harry Rutkowski, P, Woodbridge, 6-3/225, Sr.

A Rutgers commit drafted by the Cincinnati Reds, Rutkowski showed off his power as a senior, both at the plate and on the mound. He posted a 9-1 record with a 0.59 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 70 innings, while also hitting .500 with 11 home runs and 39 runs batted in.

Brad Dobzanski, P, Delsea (Franklinville), 6-3/220, Sr.

Jordan Winston, P, Allentown, 5-11/190, Sr.

David LaManna, C, Bergen Catholic (Oradell), 5-11/170, Sr.

Max Dineen, INF, Pennsville, 5-11/180, Sr.

Buddy Kennedy, INF, Millville, 6-0/190, Sr.

Davis Schneider, INF, Eastern (Voorhees Township), 5-11/190, Sr.

Anthony Volpe, INF, Delbarton (Morristown), 5-10/170, So.

Lillo Paxia, OF, Gloucester Catholic (Gloucester City), 5-11/205, So.

Jordan Sweeney, OF, Egg Harbor, 6-5/220, So.

Tom Sheehan, OF, Manasquan, 6-3/185, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Collin Kiernan, P, Verona, 6-1/185, Sr.

Jacob Gomez, P, Rutherford, 5-8/135, Fr.

Peter Woltersdorf, P, Hunterdon Central (Flemington), 6-1/175, Sr.

Gene Napolitano, C, Marlboro, 5-9/160, Sr.

Devin Ortiz, INF, St. Joseph Regional (Montvale), 6-3/190, Sr.

Nicholas Egnatuk, INF, Immaculata (Somerville), 6-2/185, Sr.

Andrew Papantonis, INF, Delbarton (Morristown), 6-2/190, Sr.

Matt Orlando, INF, Bishop Eustace (Pennsauken), 5-11/170, So.

Richie Schiekofer, OF, Millburn, 6-0/175, Sr.

Kevin Eaise, OF, St. Augustine (Richland), 6-2/205, Jr.

Andrew Eng, OF, Ridgewood, 6-0/175, Sr.