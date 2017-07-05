2016-17 ALL-USA New Jersey Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Jersey Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Bruce Shatel, Delbarton (Morristown)
A Hall of Fame hockey coach—he’s won nine state titles on the ice—Shatel has shown he knows a little something about baseball too, guiding the Green Wave to the Non-Public A state title, their first since 2002. The nine-year head coach has quite a way to go to catch his father, however: Harry Shatel won a state-record 752 games in a 38-year coaching career.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Harry Rutkowski, P, Woodbridge, 6-3/225, Sr.
A Rutgers commit drafted by the Cincinnati Reds, Rutkowski showed off his power as a senior, both at the plate and on the mound. He posted a 9-1 record with a 0.59 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 70 innings, while also hitting .500 with 11 home runs and 39 runs batted in.
Brad Dobzanski, P, Delsea (Franklinville), 6-3/220, Sr.
Jordan Winston, P, Allentown, 5-11/190, Sr.
David LaManna, C, Bergen Catholic (Oradell), 5-11/170, Sr.
Max Dineen, INF, Pennsville, 5-11/180, Sr.
Buddy Kennedy, INF, Millville, 6-0/190, Sr.
Davis Schneider, INF, Eastern (Voorhees Township), 5-11/190, Sr.
Anthony Volpe, INF, Delbarton (Morristown), 5-10/170, So.
Lillo Paxia, OF, Gloucester Catholic (Gloucester City), 5-11/205, So.
Jordan Sweeney, OF, Egg Harbor, 6-5/220, So.
Tom Sheehan, OF, Manasquan, 6-3/185, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Collin Kiernan, P, Verona, 6-1/185, Sr.
Jacob Gomez, P, Rutherford, 5-8/135, Fr.
Peter Woltersdorf, P, Hunterdon Central (Flemington), 6-1/175, Sr.
Gene Napolitano, C, Marlboro, 5-9/160, Sr.
Devin Ortiz, INF, St. Joseph Regional (Montvale), 6-3/190, Sr.
Nicholas Egnatuk, INF, Immaculata (Somerville), 6-2/185, Sr.
Andrew Papantonis, INF, Delbarton (Morristown), 6-2/190, Sr.
Matt Orlando, INF, Bishop Eustace (Pennsauken), 5-11/170, So.
Richie Schiekofer, OF, Millburn, 6-0/175, Sr.
Kevin Eaise, OF, St. Augustine (Richland), 6-2/205, Jr.
Andrew Eng, OF, Ridgewood, 6-0/175, Sr.