2016-17 ALL-USA New Jersey Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Jersey Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jerome Smart, Teaneck

Smart helped his team overcome injuries and eligibility problems to win its second consecutive Group 3 championship. The Highwaymen (26-6) won 20 of their final 23 games and reached the Tournament of Champions semifinals before falling to nationally-ranked Patrick School.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Nick Richards, F, Patrick (Hillside), 6-11/250, Sr.

The state’s only McDonald’s All-American and the NJ.Com Player of the Year, Richards emerged as a interior force this season, leading the Celtics to a Tournament of Champions title. The Kentucky-bound big man averaged 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Justyn Mutts, F, St. Augustine (Richland), 6-7/215, Sr.

The high-flying High Point recruit powered the Hermits to the South Jersey Non-Public A championship, averaging 13.4 points per game.

Tavon Jones, G, Linden, 6-3/170, Jr.

The talented junior led the Tigers to a second straight Group 4 championship, posting 17.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

Jahvon Quinerly, G, Hudson Catholic (Jersey City), 6-2/160, Jr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year sparked the Hawks (26-4) to the Non-Public B championship game, contributing 20.4 points, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals on a nightly basis.

R.J. Cole, G, St. Anthony (Jersey City), 6-0/170, Sr.

The Howard University commit averaged 21.4 points and 4.3 assists per game for the Friars and was a First Team All-State selection.

SECOND TEAM

Marcellus Earlington, F, Don Bosco (Ramsey), 6-4/260, Jr.

Paul Mulcahy, F, Gill St. Bernard’s (Gladstone), 6-3/175, So.

Nazreon Reid, F, Roselle Catholic, 6-10/240, Jr.

Bryan Antoine, G, Ranney (Tinton Falls), 6-4/175, So.

Jamir Harris, G, Patrick (Hillside), 6-2/185, Sr.