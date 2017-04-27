2016-17 ALL-USA New Jersey Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Jersey Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Audrey Taylor, Franklin (Somerset)

Taylor guided a young Warriors team to an unlikely Tournament of Champions victory, the first in school history. Franklin was 25-7 overall, but won nine straight elimination games to close the season, defeating heavily favored Manasquan, 50-48, on a buzzer-beater in the title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Dara Mabrey, G, Manasquan, 5-7, Jr.

The Gatorade and NJ.com state Player of the Year, Mabrey carried the Warriors (31-3) to their fourth straight Tournament of Champions final. The sharpshooting junior averaged 19.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.

Michelle Sidor, G, Saddle River Day, 5-8, So.

Arguably the state’s most explosive scorer, Sidor contributed 4.8 assists and 3.3 steals per game to go with her 27.8 points.

Isabella Therien, F, Cherokee (Marlton), 6-0, Sr.

A First Team All-State selection, the Loyola-bound forward averaged 20.1 points per game, leading an inexperienced squad to a 27-3 record.

Gabi Redden, F/C, Rutgers Prep (Somerset), 6-1, Sr.

The Marist commit was a presence inside, averaging 13.4 pts and 7.0 rebounds per contest for the Non-Public B state champs.

Kimi Evans, C, St. John Vianney (Holmdel), 6-3, Sr.

An imposing force in the middle, Evans averaged 13.4 points in the balanced Lancer offense and committed to Seton Hall.

SECOND TEAM

Qadashah Hoppie, G, Patrick (Hillside), 5-8, Sr.

Diamond Miller, G, Franklin (Somerset), 6-0, So.

Raven Farley-Clark, F, Queen of Peace (North Arlington), 6-3, Sr.

Janee’a Summers, F, Bound Brook, 5-11, Sr.

Hannah Scanlan, F, Rumson-Fair Haven (Rumson), 6-1, Sr.