2016-17 ALL-USA New Mexico Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Mexico Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Alan Edmonson, Goddard (Roswell)
After seeing his team fall in the state final in one-run games each of the last three springs, Edmonson and the Rockets finally broke through this year with a 10-3 win over Albuquerque Academy in the Class 5A state title game. For the Rockets (25-6), it was their first New Mexico championship in 25 years.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Trevor Rogers, P, Carlsbad, 6-6/200, Sr.
Rogers went 11-0 with 134 strikeouts and just 13 walks in 63.1 innings this year while helping his team reach the state 6A semifinals. A Texas Tech commit who was taken No. 13 overall by the Miami Marlins in the MLB Draft, Rogers also hit .394 with 26 RBI.
Joe Martinez, P, Sandia Prep (Albuquerque), 5-8/185, Sr.
Jonathan Stroman, P, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 6-3/195, Sr.
Andrew Caliendo, C, Piedra Vista (Farmington), 5-11/185, Sr.
Garrett Gouldsmith, INF, Rio Rancho, 5-11/170, Sr.
Austin Schlagel, INF, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 6-0/150, Jr.
Treston Shallenberger, INF, Cleveland (Rio Rancho), 5-9/165, So.
Richard Ware, INF, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 5-10/160, Sr.
Jason Herrera, OF, Cleveland (Rio Rancho), 5-11/185, Sr.
Ryan Phillips, OF, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 6-1/175, Sr.
Cal Villareal, OF, Goddard (Roswell), 6-0/180, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Ethan Coombes, P, Goddard (Roswell), 6-2/180, Sr.
Mitchell Parker, P, Manzano (Albuquerque), 6-3/195, Jr.
Chase Silseth, P, Piedra Vista (Farmington), 5-11/210, Jr.
Cedric Reynaud, C, Centennial (Las Cruces), 5-7/172, Sr.
Chris Campbell, INF, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 6-1/190, Sr.
Jack Pineda, INF, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 5-10/160, Jr.
Nate Swarts, INF, Piedra Vista (Farmington), 6-2/185, So.
Cole Wentland, INF, Goddard (Roswell), 5-10/160, Sr.
Luke Fink, OF, Goddard (Roswell), 5-10/170, Sr.
Ryan Johnson, OF, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 5-10/155, Jr.
Taylor Null, OF, Artesia, 6-2/205, Jr.