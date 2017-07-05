2016-17 ALL-USA New Mexico Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Mexico Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Alan Edmonson, Goddard (Roswell)

After seeing his team fall in the state final in one-run games each of the last three springs, Edmonson and the Rockets finally broke through this year with a 10-3 win over Albuquerque Academy in the Class 5A state title game. For the Rockets (25-6), it was their first New Mexico championship in 25 years.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Trevor Rogers, P, Carlsbad, 6-6/200, Sr.

Rogers went 11-0 with 134 strikeouts and just 13 walks in 63.1 innings this year while helping his team reach the state 6A semifinals. A Texas Tech commit who was taken No. 13 overall by the Miami Marlins in the MLB Draft, Rogers also hit .394 with 26 RBI.

Joe Martinez, P, Sandia Prep (Albuquerque), 5-8/185, Sr.

Jonathan Stroman, P, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 6-3/195, Sr.

Andrew Caliendo, C, Piedra Vista (Farmington), 5-11/185, Sr.

Garrett Gouldsmith, INF, Rio Rancho, 5-11/170, Sr.

Austin Schlagel, INF, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 6-0/150, Jr.

Treston Shallenberger, INF, Cleveland (Rio Rancho), 5-9/165, So.

Richard Ware, INF, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 5-10/160, Sr.

Jason Herrera, OF, Cleveland (Rio Rancho), 5-11/185, Sr.

Ryan Phillips, OF, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 6-1/175, Sr.

Cal Villareal, OF, Goddard (Roswell), 6-0/180, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Ethan Coombes, P, Goddard (Roswell), 6-2/180, Sr.

Mitchell Parker, P, Manzano (Albuquerque), 6-3/195, Jr.

Chase Silseth, P, Piedra Vista (Farmington), 5-11/210, Jr.

Cedric Reynaud, C, Centennial (Las Cruces), 5-7/172, Sr.

Chris Campbell, INF, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 6-1/190, Sr.

Jack Pineda, INF, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 5-10/160, Jr.

Nate Swarts, INF, Piedra Vista (Farmington), 6-2/185, So.

Cole Wentland, INF, Goddard (Roswell), 5-10/160, Sr.

Luke Fink, OF, Goddard (Roswell), 5-10/170, Sr.

Ryan Johnson, OF, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 5-10/155, Jr.

Taylor Null, OF, Artesia, 6-2/205, Jr.