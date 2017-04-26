2016-17 ALL-USA New Mexico Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Mexico Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Greg Brown, Volcano Vista (Albuquerque)

Brown guided the 12th-seeded Hawks (18-12) on an inspired run to the Class 6A state title, capping it off with a 47-39 win over Las Cruces in the state final. Volcano Vista knocked off the No. 8, 5, 4 and 2 seeds on its way to the championship, including an upset of defending champion Rio Rancho in the first round.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Juan Hurt, G, Rio Rancho, 5-10/170, Sr.

Hurt was the heart and soul of the Rams (20-9), who lost several key players from their unexpected state title run in 2016. The First Team All-State selection averaged 20.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals per game while leading Rio Rancho back into the state tournament.

Chris Mesquita, G, Roswell, 6-2/170, Sr.

Also a soccer standout, Mesquita notched a triple-double (12 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists) in Roswell’s Class 5A state title-clinching victory over Capital.

Desmond Carpenter, G, Cibola (Albuquerque), 6-2/155, Sr.

The senior guard averaged 14.9 points and 4.8 assists per game to help Cibola reach the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Brenden Boatwright, F/C, Carlsbad, 6-9/225, Sr.

The Fort Lewis College signee averaged 21.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game en route to capturing Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

David Cormier, F, Volcano Vista (Albuquerque), 6-3/207, Sr.

Cormier led Volcano Vista to the first Class 6A title in program history, scoring a game-high 20 points in the 47-39 state championship win over Las Cruces.

SECOND TEAM

Marcus Hill, G, Cleveland (Rio Rancho), 6-0/187, Sr.

Matt Vail, G, Grants, 6-0/140, Sr.

Kayden Walker-Gabaldon, G, Los Lunas, 5-11/170, Sr.

Jordan Arroyo, F/C, Atrisco Heritage (Albuquerque), 6-6/220, Jr.

D.J. Bustos, F/G, West Las Vegas, 6-3/180, Sr.