2016-17 ALL-USA New Mexico Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Mexico Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tanisha Bitsoi, Tohatchi

Bitsoi guided the small reservation school to a 26-5 record and the first state championship in Tohatchi history. The Cougars trailed top-seeded Eunice by 10 points with 8:20 left in the Class 3A title game but rallied for a 57-50 victory.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jaedyn De La Cerda, G, Roswell, 5-6, Sr.

The New Mexico signee also earned the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year Award. A two-time First Team All-State pick, De La Cerda averaged 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, leading the Coyotes to the Class 5A semifinals.

Carsyn Boswell, G, Carlsbad, 5-9, So.

A two-time First Team All-State honoree, Boswell averaged 19.6 points per game as the Cavegirls picked up a school-record 28 wins.

Cassie Vickery, G, Tularosa, 5-6, Sr.

One of the state’s most explosive scorers, the Western New Mexico commit recorded 24.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.8 steals and 6.8 assists per game.

Cara Liggins, F, Sandia (Albuquerque), 5-10, Sr.

Liggins averaged 16.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.0 blocks, leading the Matadors to a Class 6A state championship.

Alivia Lewis, C, Hope Christian (Albuquerque), 6-2, Sr.

Lewis posted 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks per contest for the 28-3 Huskies, reaching the 4A state finals.

SECOND TEAM

Sydney Candelaria, G, Eldorado (Albuquerque), 5-7, Sr.

Jayden Perez, G, Onate (Las Cruces), 5-8, Jr.

Jayce Gorzeman, G, Mayfield (Las Cruces), 5-10, Sr.

Madie Trainor, G, Sandia Prep (Albuquerque), 5-5, Sr.

Sophie Long, F/C, Albuquerque Academy, 6-1, Sr.