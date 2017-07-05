2016-17 ALL-USA New York Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New York Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Fred Terzini, Liverpool

One thing Terzini had not accomplished in 23 years at the helm was a state championship, but the Warriors finally took care of that. Liverpool went 23-3 overall and beat Massapequa, 4-1, in the Class AA state final, giving the team the first state crown in program history.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Quentin Holmes, OF, Monsignor McClancy (East Elmhurst), 6-2/185, Sr.

Considered by some to be the fastest prospect in the 2017 MLB Draft, Holmes capped his career by hitting .411 with 5 triples, 7 home runs, and 33 RBI. Also a tremendous defensive center fielder, he swiped 22 bases in 23 attempts and was drafted in the second round by the Cleveland Indians.

Reid Vanscoter, P, Livonia, 6-1/175, Sr.

Charlie Neuweiler, P, Monsignor McClancy (East Elmhurst), 6-1/205, Sr.

Brandon Neeck, P, Horace Greeley (Chappaqua), 6-1/185, Jr.

Connor Hamilton, C, Adirondack (Boonville), 6-1/220, Sr.

Brian Morrell, INF, Shoreham-Wading River (Shoreham), 6-1/190, Sr.

Parker Hendershot, INF, Tioga (Tioga Center), 6-1/210, Sr.

Joseph Encarnacion, INF, Wagner (Long Island City), 6-1/175, Sr.

Jimmy Joyce, INF, Wantagh, 6-2/205, Sr.

Leugim Castillo, OF, Lancaster, 6-3/215, Sr.

Matt Hogan, OF, Half Hollow Hills East (Dix Hills), 6-0/185, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Nicholas Storz, P, Poly Prep (Brooklyn), 6-6/245, Sr.

Tyler Mattison, P, Fort Ann, 6-2/190, Sr.

Jason Diaz, P, Kellenberg (Uniondale), 6-1/185, So.

Henry Davis, C, Fox Lane (Bedford), 6-1/185, Jr.

JonJon Conahan, INF, Millbrook, 6-0/185, Jr.

Davis Payne, INF, Christian Brothers (Albany), 6-4/225, Sr.

Charlie Mack, INF, Williamsville East, 5-11/185, Jr.

Jason Pineda, INF, Monroe (Bronx), 6-1/220, Sr.

Chris Cappas, OF, Kellenberg (Uniondale), 5-11/170, Sr.

Peter Theodorellis, OF, Commack, 5-7/160, Sr.

Garrett Boldt, OF, Olean, 5-10/185, Sr.