2016-17 ALL-USA New York Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New York Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dwayne “Tiny” Morton, Abraham Lincoln (Brooklyn)

The 22-year veteran guided the Railsplitters to a 31-3 season – unbeaten in New York – and a No. 18 ranking in the USA TODAY’s Super 25. Morton earned his ninth PSAL title as a coach and captured the Class AA Federation Championship for the first time since 2008.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Isaiah Washington, G, St. Raymond’s (Bronx), 6-1/160, Sr.

New York’s Mr. Basketball turned in a dominant senior season, averaging 26 points and six assists. A University of Minnesota recruit, Washington erupted for a 54-point game this year and became the all-time leading scorer at the historic school.

Dominick Welch, G, Cheektowaga, 6-5/185, Sr.

Welch set the Western New York career scoring record (2,376 career points), averaging 30.4 points and 12.2 rebounds per game as a senior.

Jose Alvarado, G, Christ the King (Middle Village), 6-0/160, Sr.

A Georgia Tech commit, Alvarado averaged 17.9 points, 5.8 assists and 3. 1 steals per contest.

Hameir Wright, F, Albany Academy, 6-8/205, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year also earned MVP honors at the Class A Federation Championships for the second season in a row and finished the year averaging 16.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.

Moses Brown, C, Archbishop Molloy (Queens), 7-1/210, Jr.

Ranked as the No. 6 recruit in the junior class by ESPN, Brown blocked four shots per contest, to go with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

SECOND TEAM

Jeenathan Williams, F, University Prep (Rochester), 6-6/215, Jr.

Nahziah Carter, F, Bishop Kearney (Rochester), 6-6/190, Sr.

Keith Williams, G, Bishop Loughlin (Brooklyn), 6-4/190, Sr.

Elijah Buchanan, G, Mount St. Michael (Bronx), 6-3/180, Sr.

Joe Girard III, G, Glens Falls, 6-1/175, So.