2016-17 ALL-USA New York Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New York Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Colleen Jayne, Seton Catholic (Binghamton)

The 17-year veteran directed the Saints to a spectacular 28-1 campaign and the Class B state championship. Seton Catholic also went on to dominate the Class B Federation Championships, sinking a record 16 3-pointers in an 83-43 title-game rout of Aquinas.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Andra Espinoza-Hunter, G/F, Ossining, 6-0, Sr.

After three years in New Jersey, Espinoza-Hunter returned to the school where she played as an eighth-grader and was brilliant, earning both Miss Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year honors. The UConn commit averaged 36.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Paige McCormick, G/F, Heuvelton, 5-11, Sr.

The UMass commit and two-time Class D Player of the Year scored 22 points per contest, leading the Bulldogs to their third consecutive state championship.

Emily Engstler, F, St. Francis Prep (Fresh Meadows), 6-1, Jr.

Engstler averaged 19.0 points and 15.7 rebounds while recording the first quadruple-double in school history.

Danielle Patterson, F, Mary Louis (Jamaica Estates), 6-2, Sr.

Patterson recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks on a nightly basis, earning a spot in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Katherine Cain, C, Pine Bush, 6-4, Sr.

The Delaware-bound post player averaged 25.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.9 blocks per game.

SECOND TEAM

Celeste Taylor, G, Long Island Lutheran (Glen Head), 5-10, So.

Jordan Nixon, G, Mary Louis (Jamaica Estates), 5-8, Jr.

Selena Lott, G, Columbia (East Greenbush), 5-9, Sr.

Selena Philoxy, F, South Shore (Brooklyn), 6-2, Sr.

Caroline White, F, Fairport, 5-11, Sr.