2016-17 ALL-USA North Carolina Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Carolina Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Eric Filipek, T.C. Roberson (Asheville)

In his seventh year at the helm, Filipek led the Rams to their first state championship in 15 years, sweeping New Hanover in the best-of-three Class 4A state final in Raleigh. The 31-3 finish to a spectacular season brought Filipek’s career record to 154-50.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

MacKenzie Gore, P, Whiteville, 6-2/175, Sr.

In leading his team to its third 1A state title in four seasons, Gore went 11-0 with a 0.19 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 74.1 innings, while also hitting .478 with 29 RBI in 90 at-bats. The Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year, Gore was taken No. 3 overall in the MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres.

Kyle Blendinger, P, Southwest Guilford (High Point), 6-2/180, Sr.

Justin Bullock, P, South Granville (Creedmoor), 6-2/200, Sr.

Patrick Bailey, C, Wesleyan Christian (High Point), 6-0/175, Sr.

Noah Campbell, INF, Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh), 6-1/185, Sr.

Greg Jones, INF, Cary, 5-11/170, Sr.

Chris Crabtree, INF, Riverside (Durham), 6-4/220, Sr.

Owen White, INF, Jesse Carson (China Grove), 6-3/175, Jr.

Austin Beck, OF, North Davidson (Lexington), 6-0/180, Sr.

Zach Iverson, OF, Providence Day (Charlotte), 6-2/180, Sr.

Kier Meredith, OF, Glenn (Kernersville), 5-11/175, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Jake Kuchmaner, P, Marvin Ridge (Waxhaw), 6-0/185, Sr.

Jake Thomas, P, Lee County (Sanford), 6-1/210, Sr.

Gavin Williams, P, Cape Fear (Fayetteville), 6-6/200, Sr.

Ray Torres, C, Providence (Charlotte), 5-11/185, So.

Jordyn Adams, INF, Green Hope (Cary), 6-2/175, Jr.

Andrew Durden, INF, Charlotte Christian, 6-0/165, Sr.

Garrett Blaylock, INF, T.C. Roberson (Asheville), 6-3/208, Sr.

Will Lancaster, INF, Lexington, 6-4/190, Sr.

Cameran Brantley, OF, Ardrey Kell (Charlotte), 5-10/195, Jr.

Jacob Brown, OF, Northeast Guilford (McLeansville), 5-9/190, Sr.

Justin Guy, OF, Southeast Guilford (Greensboro), 5-8/160, Sr.