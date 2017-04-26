2016-17 ALL-USA North Carolina Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Carolina Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tony Marshburn, Northside (Jacksonville)

Marshburn guided the Monarchs to a perfect 30-0 record and the first state championship for the school in any sport. Northside won every game but one by 17 or more points, including the Class 2A title-winning 86-67 decision over North Surry.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Sage Surratt, G, Lincolnton, 6-4/210, Sr.

The Wake Forest football recruit fired in 35.7 points per game and finished second on the state’s all-time scoring list with 2,951 career points. The first athlete ever chosen as North Carolina’s Associated Press Player of the Year in both basketball and football, Surratt also pulled down 11.8 rebounds and dished out 5.5 assists per contest.

Coby White, G, Greenfield (Wilson), 6-5/190, Jr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year fired in 31.4 points per game while also contributing 7.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Lavar Batts, G, Robinson (Concord), 6-3/170, Sr.

A North Carolina State signee, Batts averaged 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game as a senior.

Wendell Moore, F, Cox Mill (Concord), 6-6/205, So.

The North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year, Cox carried his team to the Class 3A state championship, averaging 25.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Jairus Hamilton, F, Cannon (Concord), 6-8/220, Jr.

The Charlotte Observer Player of the Year and a top 40 national recruit, Hamilton averaged 23 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest.

SECOND TEAM

J.P. Moorman, F, Greensboro Day, 6-7/205, Sr.

Jayden Gardner, F, Heritage (Wake Forest), 6-7/230, Jr.

Blake Harris, G, Word of God (Raleigh), 6-3/170, Sr.

Devon Dotson, G, Providence Day (Charlotte), 6-2/180, Jr.

Tyler Maye, G, Farmville Central, 6-1/170, Sr.