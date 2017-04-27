2016-17 ALL-USA North Carolina Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Carolina Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Josh Springer, Providence Day (Charlotte)

In a decade at Providence Day, Springer has built one of the greatest dynasties in North Carolina history. The Chargers (26-4) edged High Point Wesleyan, 58-57, to win a remarkable eighth consecutive Independent Schools 3A championship.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Mikayla Boykin, G, Clinton, 5-9, Sr.

After missing two seasons to knee injuries, Boykin exploded for 37.6 points, 13.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 5.7 steals per game, leading the Dark Horses to the Class 2A state championship. She earned the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year Award and is an American Family Insurance ALL-USA First Team selection.

Janelle Bailey, C, Providence Day (Charlotte), 6-3, Sr.

The state’s only McDonald’s All-American, Bailey led the Chargers to another state championship, pacing the team with 22.9 points and 13.1 rebounds per contest.

Izabela Leite, G, Neuse Christian (Raleigh), 5-9, Jr.

A veteran of Brazil’s U17 National Team, Leite led the Lions to a Christian Schools national championship, averaging 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Maya Caldwell, G/F, Davidson Day (Charlotte), 6-0, Sr.

The future Georgia Bulldog averaged 21.2 points and 4.6 assists, leading the Patriots to a state runner-up finish.

Kayla Jones, F, Riverside (Williamston), 6-1, Sr.

The North Carolina State commit poured in 24.0 points per game, to go with 11.9 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 2.7 blocks.

SECOND TEAM

Kai Crutchfield, G, Millbrook (Raleigh), 5-9, Sr.

Alex Scruggs, G, Trinity Christian (Fayetteville), 5-9, So.

Cayla King, G, Northwest Guilford (Greensboro), 5-10, So.

Elisia Grissett, F/G, Hillside (Durham), 6-2, Sr.

Elissa Cunane, C, Northern Guilford (Greensboro), 6-5, Jr.