2016-17 ALL-USA North Dakota Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Dakota Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Brett Omdahl, Park River/Fordville-Lankin (Park River)
Omdahl guided the Aggies to a 23-2 record and a magical postseason run. Park River/Fordville-Lankin rallied past unbeaten defending champ Thompson, 8-4, to win the first Class B state championship in program history.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Luke Sandy, P, Shanley (Fargo), 5-10/180, Sr.
The Eastern Dakota Conference Senior of the Year pounded out a league-leading .576 batting average and drove in 30 runs. He was just as effective on the mound, going 7-1 with a 1.81 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 46.1 innings.
Brandon Roesler, P, Kindred-Richland (Kindred), 6-0/150, Sr.
Drake Flesche, P, West Fargo, 6-0/225, Sr.
Chandler Ibach, C, Fargo North, 6-2/175, Jr.
Cameron Jorda, INF, Dickinson, 5-10/170, Sr.
Denver Blinn, INF, Sheyenne (West Fargo), 5-9/165, Sr.
Nolan Kratz, INF, Jamestown, 6-0/265, Sr.
Parker Borg, INF, West Fargo, 6-1/190, Sr.
Brock Reller, OF, Grand Forks Central, 6-1/210, Sr.
Jackson Hankey, OF, Park River/Fordville-Lankin (Park River), 6-2/220, Sr.
Calen Schwabe, OF, Thompson, 6-0/185, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Cade Feeney, P, Century (Bismarck), 5-11/165, Fr.
Cameron Blazek, P, Fargo North, 6-2/200, Jr.
Braxton Hewitt, P, Carrington, 5-8/165, Sr.
Tate Ferrell, C, Williston, 6-1/180, Sr.
Ben Bryant, INF, Fargo South, 5-8/150, Sr.
Andrew Feist, INF, Bismarck, 6-0/175, Sr.
Jake Faircloth, INF, West Fargo, 5-11/175, Jr.
Tanner Ouellette, INF, Dickinson, 6-1/160, Sr.
Jaden Andresen, OF, Mandan, 6-3/175, Sr.
Lucas Mohn, OF, Hatton-Northwood (Northwood), 5-9/180, Sr.
Matt Guenther, OF, St. Mary’s (Bismarck), 6-2/205, Sr.