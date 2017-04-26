2016-17 ALL-USA North Dakota Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Dakota Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dean Winczewski, Minot

The Magicians captured their third straight Class A state title with Winczewski at the helm, cementing the three-peat with a 56-42 victory over Bismarck Century. The win gave Minot its state-record 17th championship in 75 seasons.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Aanen Moody, G, Dickinson, 6-2/175, Sr.

The North Dakota signee grabbed his second consecutive Gatorade Player of the Year Award along with the state’s Mr. Basketball honors, averaging 30.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while leading Dickinson to the Class A quarterfinals. Moody racked up a Class A state-record 2,192 points in his prep career.

KyJuan Johnson, G, Minot, 6-0/170, Sr.

Johnson led Minot to its third consecutive Class A state championship, averaging 16.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as a senior.

Jacob Mertens, G, Devils Lake, 6-3/185, Sr.

Mertens closed out his prep career with 1,495 points, averaging 19.8 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this past season.

Tronis McKay, F/G, Four Winds-Minnewaukan (Fort Totten), 6-3/190, Sr.

McKay’s 21.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game helped the Indians (25-2) reach the Class B state final.

Jake Paper, C/F, Davies (Fargo), 6-5/220, Sr.

Paper produced a double-double (18.9 points, 12.9 rebounds) per game during his senior campaign to lead Davies to the Class A semifinals.

SECOND TEAM

Siman Sem, F/C, Fargo North (Fargo), 6-4/200, Sr.

Logan Nelson, G, Northern Cass (Hunter), 6-2/180, Sr.

Matt Veit, G, Davies (Fargo), 6-0/160, Sr.

Justin Engg, F, Minot, 6-5/195, Sr.

Trae Steckler, F, Mandan, 6-6/210, Jr.