2016-17 ALL-USA North Dakota Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Dakota Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jim Petrik, Legacy (Bismarck)

In just the program’s second season of varsity girls’ basketball, Petrik guided the Sabers (20-7) to the Class A state championship. Legacy clinched its first title by dethroning three-time defending champion Shanley, 52-50, in overtime in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Tylee Irwin, F/G, Wahpeton, 6-0, Sr.

The state’s Miss Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year winner, Irwin averaged 25 points and 9.4 rebounds per game as a senior, leading the Huskies to the Class A quarterfinals. She will play collegiately for South Dakota State this fall.

Mikayla Reinke, G, Kindred, 5-9, Sr.

A First Team All-State selection, Reinke helped the Vikings complete an undefeated season (28-0) and win the Class B state title, averaging 10.3 points and 4.7 assists per game.

Mercedes Baumgartner, G, Legacy (Bismarck), 5-5, Sr.

The Jamestown signee was the leading scorer (13 points per game) for Class A state champion Legacy.

Megan Zander, F, Mandan, 5-10, So.

Zander emerged as a true force in her first varsity season, producing a double-double per game (15.3 points, 12.3 rebounds) for Mandan, which reached the Class A quarterfinals.

Akealy Moton, F/C, West Fargo, 6-0, Sr.

Moton led the Eastern Dakota Conference with 25.8 points per game and was a unanimous First Team All-State selection.

SECOND TEAM

Regan Dennis, F, Century (Bismarck), 6-0, Sr.

Macey Kvilvang, F, North Star (Cando), 6-5, Sr.

Emily Dietz, C, Shanley (Fargo), 6-2, Sr.

Lexi Robson, G, Red River (Grand Forks), 5-7, Sr.

Lauren Dub, G, Grand Forks Central, 5-9, Sr.