2016-17 ALL-USA Ohio Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Ohio Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bill Gamble, Jackson (Massillon)

Gamble delivered the second Division I state crown in his seven years as the head baseball coach at Jackson, outlasting Strongsville, 8-2, in the state final. The Polar Bears outscored their opponents by a combined score of 28-5 in four postseason games.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Cael Baker, C, Lincoln (Gahanna), 6-0/245, Sr.

The Cincinnati signee was named Ohio’s Division I Player of the Year for the season straight season in 2017, batting .517 with four homers and 23 RBI, leading the Lions to a 17-8 record and a berth in the regional tournament. Baker went 8-for-8 in the postseason and concluded his prep career with a .420 average, 18 home runs and 124 RBI.

Michael Kirian, P, New Riegel, 6-6/240, Sr.

Xavier Moore, P, Steele (Amherst), 6-3/175, Sr.

Seth Lonsway, P, Celina, 6-2/190, Sr.

Trenton Gillison, INF, Pickerington Central, 6-3/230, Jr.

Damon Dues, INF, Butler (Vandalia), 6-0/180, Sr.

Nick Northcut, INF, Mason, 6-0/203, Jr.

Jacob Kates, INF, Lakota West (West Chester), 6-3/200, Sr.

Jake Ruby, OF, Bishop Hartley (Columbus), 6-1/180, Sr.

Brandon Horsley, OF, Upper Arlington (Columbus), 5-9/170, Jr.

Matt Kirk, OF, Milford, 6-3/190, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Sebastian Fabik, P, Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati), 5-10/185, Sr.

Kyle Nicolas, P, Jackson (Massillon), 6-1/160, Sr.

Manny Vorhees, P, Wapakoneta, 6-2/210, Jr.

Brock Mathis, C, Fairfield, 6-1/200, Sr.

Will Davis, INF, Bishop Watterson (Columbus), 6-2/185, Sr.

Christian Orr, INF, Clay (Oregon), 5-8/180, Sr.

Justin McConnell, INF, Springboro, 6-1/175, Sr.

Preston Eisnaugle, INF, Jonathan Alder (Plain City), 6-1/190, Jr.

Hayden Cartt, OF, Grove City, 6-0/165, Sr.

Turner Hill, OF, Marietta, 5-10/150, Sr.

Brennan Gick, OF, Summit Country Day (Cincinnati), 6-1/180, Jr.