2016-17 ALL-USA Ohio Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Ohio Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tim Debevec, Jackson (Massillon)

With Debevec at the helm, the Polar Bears (27-2) captured the Division I state championship this past season. The title came after a 39-38 nail-biter with top-ranked Archbishop Moeller in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kaleb Wesson, F/C, Westerville South, 6-7/270, Sr.

The future Ohio State Buckeye snagged both the Gatorade Player of the Year Award and Mr. Basketball honors this past season, averaging 22.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Wesson tallied a season-high 49 points in a game against Upper Arlington in late January, shooting 15-for-19 from the floor and 18-for-19 from the line.

Justin Ahrens, F/G, Versailles, 6-5/190, Jr.

A First Team All-State selection, Ahrens’ 23.5 points per game helped the Tigers (27-2) reach the Division III regional semifinals.

Kyle Young, F, Jackson (Massillon), 6-7/205, Sr.

The Butler University signee was the driving force behind Jackson’s Division I state championship run, averaging 18.1 points per game and nailing the game-winning free throw in a 39-38 triumph over Archbishop Moeller in the title-clincher.

Dwayne Cohill, G, Holy Name (Parma Heights), 6-2/170, Jr.

Cohill averaged 22.9 points per game for Green Wave (24-4) en route to a First Team All-State selection.

Ethan Linder, G, Wayne Trace (Haviland), 6-3/170, Jr.

The junior point guard was unanimously selected as the Green Meadows Conference Player of the Year after averaging 28.3 points per game for the Raiders.

SECOND TEAM

Taevion Kinsey, G, Eastmoor Academy (Columbus), 6-4/155, Jr.

Jayvon Graves, G, St. Vincent-St. Mary (Akron), 6-3/185, Sr.

B.J. Duling, C, Newark, 6-7/210, Sr.

Parker Black, F, Meadowbrook (Byesville), 6-4/195, Sr.

Keegan McDowell, F/G, Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati), 6-4/175, Sr.