2016-17 ALL-USA Ohio Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Ohio Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Scott Rogers, Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati)

Rogers guided the Cougars to the Division I state title this past season, culminating with a 54-44 triumph over Toledo Notre Dame Academy in the state final. It was Mount Notre Dame’s first championship since 2009 and the sixth in program history.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kierstan Bell, G, McKinley (Canton), 6-1, So.

The sophomore standout earned Miss Basketball honors after averaging 25.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game and leading the Bulldogs to the Division I semifinals. Bell poured in 22 points in McKinley’s regional final win over Solon and has already scored more the 1,200 points in her prep career.

Dee Bekelja, G, Solon, 5-8, Sr.

The DePaul signee was selected as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year with season averages of 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game.

Taylor Mikesell, G, Jackson (Massillon), 5-10, Jr.

One of the nation’s top recruits in the Class of 2018, Mikesell scored 22.5 points and grabbed 5.3 rebounds per game for the Polar Bears (17-7).

Gabby Burris, F, Liberty Union (Baltimore), 5-10, Sr.

After missing her junior year with a knee injury, the Ohio signee returned with a vengeance, producing 24.2 points and 10 rebounds per game to capture Division III co-Player of the Year honors.

Naz Hillmon, G/F, Gilmour Academy (Gates Mills), 6-2, Jr.

An Ohio Miss Basketball finalist, Hillmon averaged 15.8 points and 13.1 rebounds per game to help deliver the Division III state title for the Lancers.

SECOND TEAM

Sara Price, F/G, Howland (Warren), 6-0, Sr.

Sammie Puisis, F/G, Mason, 6-2, So.

Jacy Sheldon, G, Coffman (Dublin), 5-7, So.

Jiselle Thomas, G, Norwalk, 5-9, Sr.

Angela Troyer, G, Hiland (Berlin), 5-7, Sr.