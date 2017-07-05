2016-17 ALL-USA Oklahoma Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oklahoma Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Todd Boyer, Shawnee

The 19-year head coach led Shawnee to a 40-0 record and its third consecutive Class 5A state title this past season. Boyer has taken the Wolves to the state tournament 16 times in his coaching career and helped the Wolves earn the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY’s Super 25.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Tanner Sparks, INF/P, Shawnee, 6-0/160, Sr.

A two-way standout for the nation’s top-ranked team, Sparks batted .504 with 12 homers and 81 RBI, while posting a 10-0 record on the mound with a 0.82 ERA. He will play collegiately at Oklahoma State this fall.

Brett Standlee, P, Jenks, 6-4/205, Sr.

Mitchell Stone, P, Deer Creek (Edmond), 6-9/240, Sr.

Zack Matthews, P, Wellston, 6-1/210, Sr.

Jake Taylor, C, Shawnee, 6-1/210, Sr.

Ryan Vilade, INF, Stillwater, 6-2/190, Sr.

Hal Hughes, INF, Norman North, 5-11/165, Sr.

Cade Stephens, INF, Blanchard, 6-2/215, Sr.

Conner Uselton, OF, Southmoore (Moore), 6-3/185, Sr.

Brett Owen, OF, Blanchard, 5-9/145, Sr.

Braden Calico, OF, Coweta, 6-2/220, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Roman Phansalkar, P, Heritage Hall (Oklahoma City), 6-2/186, Sr.

Colton Croft, P, Broken Arrow, 6-1/205, Sr.

Legend Smith, P, Binger-Oney (Binger), 6-3/195, Sr.

Kenny Yetter, C, Deer Creek (Edmond), 6-1/180, Sr.

Cross Factor, INF, Yukon, 6-1/185, Sr.

R.J. Pearson, INF, Tahlequah, 6-0/170, Sr.

Conner Cooper, INF, Lookeba-Sickles (Lookeba), 5-10/170, Sr.

Eric Gutierrez, INF, Westmoore, 5-11/180, Sr.

Dominick Trevino, OF, Santa Fe (Edmond), 5-9/165, Sr.

Ricky Lewis, OF, Ringling, 5-8/170, Sr.

Grady Davenport, OF, Union (Tulsa), 6-0/210, Sr.