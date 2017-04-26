2016-17 ALL-USA Oklahoma Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oklahoma Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Terry Evans, Edmond North

The Huskies won the first state title in program history behind Evans’ coaching this season. Just a year after seeing their championship hopes dashed in the state semifinals, Edmond North overpowered Booker T. Washington in the title-clincher, 78-53.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Trae Young, G, Norman North, 6-2/170, Sr.

The Oklahoma signee captured his second straight Gatorade Player of the Year Award after averaging 42.8 points and six rebounds per game while leading the Timberwolves to the Class 6A area final. Young also won the three-point contest at the McDonald’s All-American game and took second place at the American Family Insurance High School three-point contest at the Final Four.

Marques Wilson, G, Edmond North, 6-4/190, Sr.

Wilson notched a game-high 23 points in the Class 6A state final and was the leading scorer (15 ppg) for the state champion Huskies this past season.

Cameron Martin, C, Yukon, 6-8/210, Sr.

Martin earned a First Team All-State selection after averaging 21 points for the Millers (13-10), who advanced to the Class 6A regional playoffs.

Brady Manek, F, Harrah, 6-7/205, Sr.

Manek, who will play collegiately for the Sooners this fall, averaged 24.3 points per game during his senior campaign.

Harrison Stoddart, F, Edmond North, 6-7/210, Sr.

A vital cog in Edmond North’s Class 6A championship-winning season, the Oklahoma Baptist signee averaged 12 points per game.

SECOND TEAM

Callen Haydon, G, El Reno, 5-11/160, Sr.

Caleb Nero, G, Memorial (Tulsa), 6-2/170, Sr.

Luak Tut, C, Merritt (Elk City), 6-7/260, Sr.

Ethan Chargois, F, Union (Tulsa), 6-7/225, Sr.

Hank Harrel, F, Leedey, 6-2/180, Sr.