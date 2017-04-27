2016-17 ALL-USA Oklahoma Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oklahoma Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ryan Maloney, Choctaw

Maloney delivered the fourth state title in program history for the Yellowjackets and the first since 1995. Choctaw clinched the Class 6A championship with a 52-36 win over Deer Creek.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Ana Llanusa, G, Choctaw, 5-11, Sr.

The future Oklahoma Sooner carried the Yellowjackets to the Class 6A state title, scoring a game-high 26 points in a 52-36 win over Deer Creek in the championship clincher. Llanusa earned her state’s Gatorade Player of the Year award after averaging 19.5 points and seven rebounds per game.

Taylor Roberts, G, Classen (Oklahoma City), 5-11, Sr.

Roberts concluded her prep career with 3,401 points, an Oklahoma state record, while averaging 30.5 points and 4.7 rebounds as a senior.

Katie Mayo, F/C, Newcastle, 6-0, Sr.

Mayo, a First Team All-State selection, averaged 19.6 points per game while leading Newcastle to the Class 4A quarterfinals.

MyKayla Dumas, F, East Central (Tulsa), 5-9, Sr.

The Seminole State commit guided the Cardinals to the Class 5A state title, averaging 25 points, seven rebounds and five steals per game.

Lauren Chancellor, F/G, Claremore, 5-10, Sr.

With an average of 16.6 points per game, Chancellor was the top scorer for Class 5A quarterfinalist Claremore.

SECOND TEAM

Maddie Rehl, G, Deer Creek (Edmond), 5-6, Sr.

Mallory Vaughn, C, Collinsville, 6-5, Sr.

Jo’Nah Johnson, G, Santa Fe (Edmond), 5-7, Sr.

Sydney Pennington, F, Sand Springs, 5-9, Sr.

Ki-Essence Shields, F, Preston, 6-0, Sr.