2016-17 ALL-USA Oregon Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oregon Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

John Arntson, Clackamas

After many close calls in recent years, Arntson finally got the Cavaliers over the top as they won their first state title since 2010 with a 5-1 victory over West Linn in the Class 6A final. Clackamas finished 29-3 en route to the title, its third in 10 years.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Tim Tawa, INF, West Linn, 6-0/175, Sr.

Tawa is among the best two-sport athletes the state has ever seen, as he added the Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year Award to the three he already had as quarterback of the football team. As a pitcher and a shortstop, the Stanford-bound (for baseball) Tawa led the Lions to the Class 6A state final, hitting .434 in the regular season with four homers and 20 RBI while posting a 5-1 record and a 0.69 ERA on the mound.

Baxter Halligan, P, Lincoln (Portland), 6-1/210, Sr.

Brad McVay, P, Milwaukie, 6-2/180, Sr.

Kolby Somers, P, Century (Hillsboro), 6-1/205, Sr.

Jordan Mambaje, C, Clackamas, 6-0/195, Sr.

Ole Arntson, INF, La Salle College Prep (Milwaukie), 6-5/220, Sr.

Jake Dukart, INF, Lake Oswego, 6-3/180, Jr.

Marcus Lydon, INF, Marist Catholic (Eugene), 5-11/190, Sr.

Dawson Day, OF, Centennial (Gresham), 6-0/175, Sr.

Jacob Melton, OF, South Medford, 6-3/180, Jr.

Kevin Watson Jr., OF, Beaverton, 6-1/190, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Dylan Grogan, P, Stanfield/Echo (Stanfield), 6-4/190, Sr.

Jonah Sherman, P, South Eugene, 6-2/185, Sr.

Wyatt Smith, P, McMinnville, 6-0/195, Sr.

Justin Geyer, C, North Medford, 5-10/185, Sr.

Sam Booth, INF, Rex Putnam (Milwaukie), 5-9/165, Sr.

Brandon Leitgeb, INF, Lincoln (Portland), 6-3/210, Sr.

Isaiah Molaski, INF, South Eugene, 5-11/175, Sr.

Willie Weiss, INF, Westview (Portland), 6-3/200, Jr.

Max Long, OF, Sprague (Salem), 6-1/185, Jr.

Austin Rice, OF, Irrigon, 6-0/180, Sr.

Blaise Sims, OF, Crescent Valley (Corvallis), 5-7/155, Sr.