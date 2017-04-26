2016-17 ALL-USA Oregon Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oregon Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bill Westerholm, Seaside

A year after falling one game short, Westerholm directed the Seagulls (24-1) to their first Class 4A state title. Seaside outlasted Valley Catholic, 71-63, in the championship game to avenge its only defeat of the season.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Geno West, G, Jefferson (Portland), 6-3/165, Sr.

The two-time Portland Interscholastic League MVP powered the Democrats (27-1) to the ninth state title in program history, but their first in Class 6A. West averaged 24.3 points, 5.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game.

Elijah Gonzales, G, Clackamas, 5-9/150, Sr.

A Portland State signee, Gonzales contributed 26 points and six assists a night for the Cavaliers (24-5), who made a stirring run to the Class 6A finals.

Zach Reichle, G/F, Wilsonville, 6-5/200, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year led the Wildcats (27-1) to a second consecutive Class 5A championship, averaging 24.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Teagan Quitoriano, F, Sprague (Salem), 6-6, 220, Jr.

The Greater Valley Conference co-Player of the Year led the Olympians to their first league title in two decades, averaging 27 points and 13 rebounds per contest.

Kamaka Hepa, F, Jefferson (Portland), 6-9/215, Jr.

The former Alaskan star adjusted quite well to the continental U.S, averaging 16.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.8 blocks in his first season at Jefferson.

SECOND TEAM

Braden Olsen, G, West Linn, 6-0/155, Sr.

Zach Bernards, G, Dayton, 5-10/175, Sr.

Isaac Bonton, G, Parkrose (Portland), 6-3/185, Sr.

Hunter Sweet, F, Beaverton, 6-4/200, Sr.

Kelton Samore, F, Grant (Portland), 6-8/200, Jr.