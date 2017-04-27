2016-17 ALL-USA Oregon Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oregon Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Bergmann, Southridge (Beaverton)

The fourth-year head coach guided the Skyhawks to a dominant 27-2 season. Southridge lost just once to an Oregon team and won its final 19 games, including a 45-27 victory over Oregon City in the Class 6A final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Evina Westbrook, G, South Salem, 6-0, Sr.

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-American, Westbrook averaged 24.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 5.1 steals per game. The Tennessee commit is also a member of the U18 National Team and won the state’s past two Gatorade Player of the Year Awards.

Aleah Goodman, G, La Salle (Milwaukie), 5-9, Sr.

The versatile point guard, committed to Oregon State, capped her career by averaging 13.1 points, 7.6 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 4.5 steals per game for the Class 5A state champs.

Bendu Yeaney, G, St. Mary’s (Portland), 5-9, Sr.

The do-everything guard poured in 28.3 points per game in her final season before joining Indiana University.

N’dea Flye, G, Oregon City, 5-9, Sr.

The New Mexico signee played brilliant defense while averaging 12.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 4.2 assists per contest for the Class 6A finalists.

Cameron Brink, C/F, Southridge (Beaverton), 6-4, Fr.

The towering freshman helped the Skyhawks to a Class 6A state championship, averaging 13.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.7 blocks on a nightly basis.

SECOND TEAM

Taycee Wedin, G, La Salle (Milwaukie), 5-8, Jr.

Maddi Utti, G, Seaside, 5-10, Sr.

Lauren Orndoff, G, South Medford, 5-10, Sr.

Taylor Stricklin, F, Sutherlin, 5-11, Sr.

Abby Anderson, F/C, Glencoe (Hillsboro), 6-2, Sr.