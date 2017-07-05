2016-17 ALL-USA Pennsylvania Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Pennsylvania Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Joe Pesci, Pennsbury (Fairless Hills)

Pennsbury captured the first state title in program history under Pesci’s watch this spring. The Falcons became Class 6A champs with a 1-0 walk-off win in the state final against Dallastown.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Zach Kokoska, OF/P, Greater Latrobe (Latrobe), 6-2/190, Sr.

Kokoska powered Greater Latrobe to the Class 5A state title both at the plate and on the mound this past season. The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year batted .623 with four homers and 25 RBI, while posting a 3-0 record with a 0.74 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 19 innings.

Chris McMahon, P, Rustin (West Chester), 6-1/182, Sr.

Joe Lancelotti, P, Penn Charter (Philadelphia), 6-0/200, Sr.

Billy Bethel, P, Pennsbury (Fairless Hills), 5-11/170, Sr.

Shane Muntz, C, Malvern Prep, 6-4/240, Sr.

Thomas Caufield, INF, Henderson (West Chester), 6-1/165, Jr.

Connor Ollio, INF, Butler, 6-2/185, Jr.

Zack Miles, INF, North Penn (Lansdale), 5-10/160, So.

Jared Healey, INF, Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 6-1/185, Sr.

Chris Newell, OF, Malvern Prep, 6-2/170, So.

Mike Siani, OF, Penn Charter (Philadelphia), 6-0/195, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Billy Corcoran, P, Malvern Prep, 6-7/190, Jr.

Colin Kennedy, P, Hatboro-Horsham (Horsham), 6-2/200, Sr.

Dillon Marsh, P, Lancaster Catholic, 6-2/215, Jr.

Andrew Cossetti, C, La Salle (Wyndmoor), 6-0/210, Jr.

Patrick O’Neill, INF, Methacton (Norristown), 5-11/165, Sr.

Christian Fedko, INF, Vincentian Academy (Pittsburgh), 5-11/210, Sr.

Phillip Dull, INF, Chestnut Ridge (New Paris), 5-11/180, Jr.

Gerard Sweeney, INF, Shipley (Bryn Mawr), 6-3/180, Jr.

Tor Sehnert, OF, Peters Township (McMurray), 6-1/190, Sr

Derek Orndorff, OF, Connellsville, 5-11/190, Sr.

Jake Kelchner, OF, Spring-Ford (Royersford), 6-2/190, Jr.