2016-17 ALL-USA Pennsylvania Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Pennsylvania Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Rick Perez, Reading

Reading had produced NBA players and 20 District 3 titles, but had never won a state championship until Perez guided this year’s team to a 30-3 record and the Class 6A crown. The Red Knights actually lost in the district tournament this time around, but rallied to win five straight in the state tournament, edging Pine-Richland in the finale, 64-60.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Quade Green, G, Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 6-1/170, Sr.

Philadelphia’s first McDonald’s All-American in eight years, Green averaged 20.7 points, 7.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals, earning a spot on the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Third Team. A Kentucky commit and a gold medal winner with the U18 National Team, he led the Saints to their fourth consecutive state title.

Lonnie Walker, G, Reading, 6-5/210, Sr.

Also a McDonald’s All-American, the Miami signee averaged 18.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while passing Donyell Marshall as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Collin Gillespie, G, Archbishop Wood (Warminster), 6-2/300, Sr.

The Philadelphia Daily News Player of the Year led the Vikings to their first Catholic League title, committed to Villanova and averaged 24.1 points and 5.2 assists per game.

Brandon Randolph, F/G, Westtown (West Chester), 6-6/180, Sr.

The leading scorer for the Moose, Randolph fired in 18.9 points per game in his final season before joining the University of Arizona.

Mohamed Bamba, F, Westtown (West Chester), 6-11/218, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year is ranked as the No. 2 recruit in the country by Scout.com and averaged 12 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots per game as a senior.

SECOND TEAM

Nelly Cummings, G, Lincoln Park (Pittsburgh), 6-0/165, Sr.

Robby Carmody, G, Mars, 6-4/200, Jr.

Daron Russell, G, Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 5-11/160, Sr.

Cameron Reddish, F, Westtown (West Chester), 6-7/200, Jr.

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, F, Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia),6-9/215, Sr.